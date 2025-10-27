ALR 9th Annual Casino Night - MAIN TICKET PURCHASES

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes dinner, $300 of gaming money, and one door prize entry ticket.
Enjoy all of the General Admission benefits PLUS access to our VIP Room with dedicated, reserved seating all night long at a BLACKJACK TABLE.
The VIP room also has drink runners so you can enjoy your game while the runner goes to the bar for you! (Cost of drinks not included.)
Enjoy all of the General Admission benefits PLUS access to our VIP Room with dedicated, reserved seating all night long at a THREE-CARD POKER table.
The VIP room also has drink runners so you can enjoy your game while the runner goes to the bar for you! (Cost of drinks not included.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!