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Jake Pigott Memorial Post 114 Inc A Merican Legion

About this raffle

American Legion Riders Bug Run Raffle 2026

Basket #1
$2

$50 Evolution Day Spa Gift Card

Ladies Raci-Babi Helmet Liner (Your choice Short Hair or Long Hair)

Raspberry-Peach Candle

Basket #2
$2

Auto Zone Bucket full of automotive cleaning supplies

Basket #3
$2

$85 Queen Bee Gift card and goodies

Redkin Shampoo and Conditioner

Basket #4
$2

Book and CD by Eric Haynes local Veteran

Bug Run T-shirt and Koozie

Men Raci-Babi Helmet Liner

Basket #5
$2

Panacea Chocolate

·       Dark Chocolate Bar

·       Milk Chocolate with Toasted Pecans

·       Dark Chocolate with Toasted Coconut

Sopchoppy Bakehouse Coffee with 2 coffee cups

$50 Evolution Day Spa Gift Card

Basket #6
$2

Your chance to win one of the following restaurant gift cards (we will have 9 Drawings for this basket)

·       San Marcos (5 available)

·       Breakfast Station

·       El Jalisco

·       Donkey’s Bar and Grill

·       Salty Donkey’s

Basket #7
$2

Padres Cycles Oil Change

Basket #8
$2

4 General Admission Tickets to Wild Adventures

Basket #9
$2

Harley Davidson Gift Box

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