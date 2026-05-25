American Legion Riders Bug Run Raffle 2026

About this raffle
$50 Evolution Day Spa Gift Card
Ladies Raci-Babi Helmet Liner (Your choice Short Hair or Long Hair)
Raspberry-Peach Candle
Auto Zone Bucket full of automotive cleaning supplies
$85 Queen Bee Gift card and goodies
Redkin Shampoo and Conditioner
Book and CD by Eric Haynes local Veteran
Bug Run T-shirt and Koozie
Men Raci-Babi Helmet Liner
Panacea Chocolate
· Dark Chocolate Bar
· Milk Chocolate with Toasted Pecans
· Dark Chocolate with Toasted Coconut
Sopchoppy Bakehouse Coffee with 2 coffee cups
$50 Evolution Day Spa Gift Card
Your chance to win one of the following restaurant gift cards (we will have 9 Drawings for this basket)
· San Marcos (5 available)
· Breakfast Station
· El Jalisco
· Donkey’s Bar and Grill
· Salty Donkey’s
Padres Cycles Oil Change
4 General Admission Tickets to Wild Adventures
Harley Davidson Gift Box
$
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