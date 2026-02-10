Varina Post 233 Memberships

About the memberships
No expiration
Pay 70 in one lump sum payment. Yourand local dues are taken care of for the year. We will forward your Department an National assessments on your behalf. Why not get this out of the way? You are welcome to assist others in need by donating a little extra to the post. We DO NOT want to leave anyone behind!
No expiration
Pay a total of $210 to cover local dues for 3 years. You can pay in one lump sum or installments. This plan lets you know and your membership is good for a little while. Pay a minimum of $20 installments whenever you can. It is recommended that all payments are received no l aster than the end of October. for the upcoming 3 years. We will track your payments. Once When you reach $210 We will Pay your National and Department assessments for 3 Years If you Pay all at once, we will ensure we keep accountability on your behalf.
No expiration
We understand. Funds are tight. Pay what you can on your annual membership through October until you reach $70. We will take care of paying your National and Department fees so your membership does not lapse for the up combo by year. We recommend you pay at least $10 monthly so payments will be done by October.
No expiration
Help a veteran in need by donating $25 to assist with membership fees. Your help and generosity is appreciated. Recommended donation minimum of $5
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!