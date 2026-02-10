Varina Post 233 Memberships

Pay a total of $210 to cover local dues for 3 years. You can pay in one lump sum or installments. This plan lets you know and your membership is good for a little while. Pay a minimum of $20 installments whenever you can. It is recommended that all payments are received no l aster than the end of October. for the upcoming 3 years. We will track your payments. Once When you reach $210 We will Pay your National and Department assessments for 3 Years If you Pay all at once, we will ensure we keep accountability on your behalf.