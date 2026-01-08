American Legion

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American Legion

About this raffle

American Legion's Spring Raffle 2026

**TWO PRIZES to Win!! 9MM and/or Annual Range Membership
$10

**Anyone that purchases MULTIPLE tickets (2 or more) can win BOTH!!

1st !! * $500 VALUE

Legacy P9 9MM Glock-like features. 15+1.TWO CLIPS. RED DOT & LASER READY!! Interchangeable Backstraps for Custom Grip. Balanced for All Skill Levels. Great Defense and Carry! Rated for Hunting!


**WINNER MUST PASS FEDERAL FIREARM BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIREMENTS TO TAKE OWNERSHIP OF THE PUMA 9MM PRIZE **


2nd!! $300 VALUE

Annual Individual Range Membership at OKIE GUNS, Muskogee, Oklahoma


TWO PRIZES TO WIN!! MULTIPLY your chances with a BUNDLE!
$20
This includes 3 tickets

We're DOUBLING your opportunity to WIN with the opportunity to buy in BUNDLES OF 3 TICKETS FOR $20.

MULTIPLE Ticket holders are eligible to WIN BOTH!

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