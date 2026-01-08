American Legion's Spring Raffle 2026

**Anyone that purchases MULTIPLE tickets (2 or more) can win BOTH!!

1st !! * $500 VALUE

Legacy P9 9MM Glock-like features. 15+1.TWO CLIPS. RED DOT & LASER READY!! Interchangeable Backstraps for Custom Grip. Balanced for All Skill Levels. Great Defense and Carry! Rated for Hunting!





**WINNER MUST PASS FEDERAL FIREARM BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIREMENTS TO TAKE OWNERSHIP OF THE PUMA 9MM PRIZE **





2nd!! $300 VALUE

Annual Individual Range Membership at OKIE GUNS, Muskogee, Oklahoma



