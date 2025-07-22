AMP Group Tours

Hosted by
About this event
Winsted, CT 06098, USA
Admission to the mural exhibit, including all regular activities and amenities.
Admission to the mural exhibit, including all regular activities and amenities.
Admission to the mural exhibit, including all regular activities and amenities.
Only available on Fridays.
Price reflects $10 materials fee.
Only available on Fridays.
Price reflects $10 materials fee.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!