American Society Of Interior Designers Alaska's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $700.00
Special Thank you to Laura Upton
Size:
Collection:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $65
Special Thank you to Kim & Randy Kee
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $60.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $60.00
Special Thank you to Kim & Randy Kee
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $1,100.00
Special Thank you to: System Center and Haworth
Meet Breck: the chair that proves comfort, style, and sustainability can all sit together at the same table. Tool-free assembly in under a minute means you’ll be lounging before the auctioneer even says “Sold!” Its patented flexible GeoStretch™ back adapts to you—because you deserve a chair that works as hard as you do. Crafted with over 55% recycled content and 95% recyclable, Breck lets you feel good about where you’re sitting and what you’re supporting.
And because Breck doesn’t believe in “basic,” it comes standard with height-adjustable lumbar support, a 3-position back stop, 4-dimensional arms, and an adjustable seat pan depth—so the only thing you’ll be adjusting is your bid.
Certifications & Awards
· Meets ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Standard for Office Seating
· BIFMA® LEVEL 3
· GREENGUARD® Gold
· Best of NeoCon – Gold Award
· Best of NeoCon – Sustainability Award
· MetropolisLikes NeoCon Award
Basic Description:
The Haworth Breck chair combines ergonomic comfort, sustainable design, and easy assembly. Its patented flexible GeoStretch™ back provides responsive support, complemented by standard features including height-adjustable lumbar support, a 3-position back stop, 4-dimensional arms, and an adjustable seat pan depth. Breck assembles tool-free in under a minute and is crafted with over 55% recycled content and is 95% recyclable. Designed for comfort, adaptability, and longevity, this custom edition offers exceptional support for any workspace.
Certifications & Awards
· Meets ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Standard for Office Seating
· BIFMA® LEVEL 3
· GREENGUARD® Gold
· Best of NeoCon – Gold Award
· Best of NeoCon – Sustainability Award
· MetropolisLikes NeoCon Award
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $375.00
Special Thank you to: Aly Peirce
Wool Check Throw was developed based on a woven upholstery designed by Paul Smith in collaboration with the Maharam Design Studio. A study of expansive color blocking within a pure wool construction, Wool Check undergoes an intricate finishing process in its transformation to a lofty, felted surface.
Woven in the United Kingdom, each throw includes approximately three-inch fringe at two ends.
Dry clean only.
51" W x 79" H
(130cm W x 201cm H)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $500.00
Special Thank you to: Bre Vizzini
Via Rise Task Chair with your special touches!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail: $125.00
Special Thank you to Laura Upton & Shaw Contract
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $50
Special Thank you to: Green Connections
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $135
Special Thank you to: Heidi Sadler with Stinson/Arc-Com
grace, true love, gratitude, and… dance party.
Each glassybaby color has its own unique name and story, to light up any moment of your life into a timeless memory.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $169.00
Special Thank you to: Alaska Architectural Lighting
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $60
Special Thank you to:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $60
Special Thank you to: MDC
Anchorage Wolverines Vs Fairbanks Ice Dogs!
Game #4
7:30 - Friday October 17th 2025
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $90
Special Thank you to: Crystal Moon Designs
Rosarita is not a natural mineral, but rather a man-made material - a type of gold-infused glass created as a byproduct of the 1960s and 1970s gold smelting process, primarily in western United states and Alaska.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $100
Special Thank you to: Aisha Malik
Framed print by Fairbanks-based Artist, Aisha Malik.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $100
Special Thank you to: Dana and Trevor
Sourdough Basket : Frontiersman Sourdough starter and banneton proofing basket, St Germain Bread Lame scoring tool, “Flour, Water, Salt Yeast” sourdough cookbook by Ken Forkish
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $250
Special Thank you to: Diane Lund with Spinney Beck
First developed in 1847 and made famous by designers such as Marcel Breuer and Charles & Ray Eames, molded plywood is made through a process of layering veneers and bonding them together with adhesive and just enough heat and pressure. Multiply wooden boxes are handcrafted on Denmark’s Island of Funen by a family-owned furniture company.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $100
Special Thank you to: Stephanie Deschaies with Architex
Scarf, Candle tea, Honey, Epsom Salts
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $100
Special Thank you to: Dana and Trevor
Taste of Alaska Basket: Labrador Tea Co AK Wildflower Tea Towel, The Salmon Sisters cookbook, barnacle foods Furikake Kelp Seasoning, Alaska Salt Co Spit Salt sampler
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $200
Special Thank you to: Spec Systems
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $17,500
Special Thank you to: Capital Office
Connect in privacy, carry out focused work or simply think for a while, On the QT phone booths strive to strike the balance between the need for efficient space and workable comfort.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $165
Special Thank you to: David Hansen, architect
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $165
Special Thank you to: David Hansen, architect
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $150
Special Thank you to: Carli Rasschaert with Koroseal
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $40
Special Thank you to: Dana Nunn & Trevor Schmidt
Description: Western Tanager Bird Block, hand made and archival varnished, by Douglas Francois Girard, 3.5” x 3.5”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $300
Special Thank you to: Hidden Hollow Farm
Package of 4 lessons, whether you're just starting or looking to improve your skills, our instructors will guide you every step of the way!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $150
Special Thank you to: Barbara Cash
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $150
Special Thank you to: Barbara Cash
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $2,300
Special Thank you to: Aligned AK
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $100
Special Thank you to: Paul and Melissa Pribyl
Cutting Board made out of, lacewood, purple heart, walnut, and maple.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Price: $125
Special Thank you to: our lovely Designtex Rep, Jenna
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing