eventClosed

American Society Of Interior Designers Alaska's Silent Auction

Shaw Contract Rug item
Shaw Contract Rug item
Shaw Contract Rug
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $700.00

Special Thank you to Laura Upton

Size:

Collection:

Native Earrings item
Native Earrings
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $65

Special Thank you to Kim & Randy Kee

Earrings item
Earrings
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $60.00

Native Earrings item
Native Earrings
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $60.00

Special Thank you to Kim & Randy Kee

Breck Chair item
Breck Chair
$330

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $1,100.00

Special Thank you to: System Center and Haworth


Meet Breck: the chair that proves comfort, style, and sustainability can all sit together at the same table. Tool-free assembly in under a minute means you’ll be lounging before the auctioneer even says “Sold!” Its patented flexible GeoStretch™ back adapts to you—because you deserve a chair that works as hard as you do. Crafted with over 55% recycled content and 95% recyclable, Breck lets you feel good about where you’re sitting and what you’re supporting.

And because Breck doesn’t believe in “basic,” it comes standard with height-adjustable lumbar support, a 3-position back stop, 4-dimensional arms, and an adjustable seat pan depth—so the only thing you’ll be adjusting is your bid.

Certifications & Awards

·                  Meets ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Standard for Office Seating

·                  BIFMA® LEVEL 3

·                  GREENGUARD® Gold

·                  Best of NeoCon – Gold Award

·                  Best of NeoCon – Sustainability Award

·                  MetropolisLikes NeoCon Award

 

Basic Description:

The Haworth Breck chair combines ergonomic comfort, sustainable design, and easy assembly. Its patented flexible GeoStretch™ back provides responsive support, complemented by standard features including height-adjustable lumbar support, a 3-position back stop, 4-dimensional arms, and an adjustable seat pan depth. Breck assembles tool-free in under a minute and is crafted with over 55% recycled content and is 95% recyclable. Designed for comfort, adaptability, and longevity, this custom edition offers exceptional support for any workspace.
Certifications & Awards

·                  Meets ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Standard for Office Seating

·                  BIFMA® LEVEL 3

·                  GREENGUARD® Gold

·                  Best of NeoCon – Gold Award

·                  Best of NeoCon – Sustainability Award

·                  MetropolisLikes NeoCon Award

Maharam Throw item
Maharam Throw item
Maharam Throw
$112

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $375.00

Special Thank you to: Aly Peirce


Wool Check Throw was developed based on a woven upholstery designed by Paul Smith in collaboration with the Maharam Design Studio. A study of expansive color blocking within a pure wool construction, Wool Check undergoes an intricate finishing process in its transformation to a lofty, felted surface.

Woven in the United Kingdom, each throw includes approximately three-inch fringe at two ends.

Dry clean only.


51" W x 79" H
(130cm W x 201cm H)



Build a Rise Chair! item
Build a Rise Chair! item
Build a Rise Chair!
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $500.00

Special Thank you to: Bre Vizzini


Via Rise Task Chair with your special touches!

Pet Basket item
Pet Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail: $125.00

Special Thank you to Laura Upton & Shaw Contract

Plant & Decorative Container item
Plant & Decorative Container
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $50

Special Thank you to: Green Connections

glassybaby votive and Female Pioneers Book item
glassybaby votive and Female Pioneers Book item
glassybaby votive and Female Pioneers Book
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $135

Special Thank you to: Heidi Sadler with Stinson/Arc-Com


For every moment, there is a color.

grace, true love, gratitude, and… dance party.

Each glassybaby color has its own unique name and story, to light up any moment of your life into a timeless memory.

Wick Portable Lamp item
Wick Portable Lamp
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $169.00

Special Thank you to: Alaska Architectural Lighting

Earrings item
Earrings
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $60

Special Thank you to:

4 Hockey Tickets! Wolverines vs Ice dogs item
4 Hockey Tickets! Wolverines vs Ice dogs
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $60

Special Thank you to: MDC


Anchorage Wolverines Vs Fairbanks Ice Dogs!

Game #4

7:30 - Friday October 17th 2025

Earrings item
Earrings
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $90

Special Thank you to: Crystal Moon Designs


Rosarita is not a natural mineral, but rather a man-made material - a type of gold-infused glass created as a byproduct of the 1960s and 1970s gold smelting process, primarily in western United states and Alaska.

"Fall in Gulkana" Print item
"Fall in Gulkana" Print
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $100

Special Thank you to: Aisha Malik


Framed print by Fairbanks-based Artist, Aisha Malik.

Alaska Sourdough item
Alaska Sourdough
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $100

Special Thank you to: Dana and Trevor


Sourdough Basket : Frontiersman Sourdough starter and banneton proofing basket, St Germain Bread Lame scoring tool, “Flour, Water, Salt Yeast” sourdough cookbook by Ken Forkish

Multiply - set of Boxes item
Multiply - set of Boxes
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $250

Special Thank you to: Diane Lund with Spinney Beck


First developed in 1847 and made famous by designers such as Marcel Breuer and Charles & Ray Eames, molded plywood is made through a process of layering veneers and bonding them together with adhesive and just enough heat and pressure. Multiply wooden boxes are handcrafted on Denmark’s Island of Funen by a family-owned furniture company.

The Maven's Cocoon basket item
The Maven's Cocoon basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $100

Special Thank you to: Stephanie Deschaies with Architex


Scarf, Candle tea, Honey, Epsom Salts

"Taste of Alaska" Gift Baskets item
"Taste of Alaska" Gift Baskets
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $100

Special Thank you to: Dana and Trevor


Taste of Alaska Basket: Labrador Tea Co AK Wildflower Tea Towel, The Salmon Sisters cookbook, barnacle foods Furikake Kelp Seasoning, Alaska Salt Co Spit Salt sampler

Bear Encounter (summer Only) at the Alaska Wildlife Center item
Bear Encounter (summer Only) at the Alaska Wildlife Center
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $200

Special Thank you to: Spec Systems

Orange Box Acoustic Pod item
Orange Box Acoustic Pod
$3,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $17,500

Special Thank you to: Capital Office


Connect in privacy, carry out focused work or simply think for a while, On the QT phone booths strive to strike the balance between the need for efficient space and workable comfort.

Northern Candle Holder item
Northern Candle Holder
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $165

Special Thank you to: David Hansen, architect

Ice Cream Sunday Basket item
Ice Cream Sunday Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $165

Special Thank you to: David Hansen, architect

Self-Care Basket item
Self-Care Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $150

Special Thank you to: Carli Rasschaert with Koroseal

Western Tanager Bird Block item
Western Tanager Bird Block
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $40

Special Thank you to: Dana Nunn & Trevor Schmidt


Description: Western Tanager Bird Block, hand made and archival varnished, by Douglas Francois Girard, 3.5” x 3.5”   

Horse Riding Course (4 lesson package) item
Horse Riding Course (4 lesson package)
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $300

Special Thank you to: Hidden Hollow Farm


Package of 4 lessons, whether you're just starting or looking to improve your skills, our instructors will guide you every step of the way!

Handcrafted Mask Necklace item
Handcrafted Mask Necklace
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $150

Special Thank you to: Barbara Cash

Alaskan Artwork, by Mike A Jackson item
Alaskan Artwork, by Mike A Jackson
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $150

Special Thank you to: Barbara Cash

Lounge Chairs item
Lounge Chairs
$600

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $2,300

Special Thank you to: Aligned AK

Wood Cutting Board item
Wood Cutting Board
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $100

Special Thank you to: Paul and Melissa Pribyl


Cutting Board made out of, lacewood, purple heart, walnut, and maple.

Designtex Pillow and Swag item
Designtex Pillow and Swag
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Retail Price: $125

Special Thank you to: our lovely Designtex Rep, Jenna

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing