American Society Of Interior Designers Alaska's Silent Auction

Retail Price: $1,100.00

Special Thank you to: System Center and Haworth





Meet Breck: the chair that proves comfort, style, and sustainability can all sit together at the same table. Tool-free assembly in under a minute means you’ll be lounging before the auctioneer even says “Sold!” Its patented flexible GeoStretch™ back adapts to you—because you deserve a chair that works as hard as you do. Crafted with over 55% recycled content and 95% recyclable, Breck lets you feel good about where you’re sitting and what you’re supporting.

And because Breck doesn’t believe in “basic,” it comes standard with height-adjustable lumbar support, a 3-position back stop, 4-dimensional arms, and an adjustable seat pan depth—so the only thing you’ll be adjusting is your bid.

Certifications & Awards

· Meets ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Standard for Office Seating

· BIFMA® LEVEL 3

· GREENGUARD® Gold

· Best of NeoCon – Gold Award

· Best of NeoCon – Sustainability Award

· MetropolisLikes NeoCon Award

Basic Description:

The Haworth Breck chair combines ergonomic comfort, sustainable design, and easy assembly. Its patented flexible GeoStretch™ back provides responsive support, complemented by standard features including height-adjustable lumbar support, a 3-position back stop, 4-dimensional arms, and an adjustable seat pan depth. Breck assembles tool-free in under a minute and is crafted with over 55% recycled content and is 95% recyclable. Designed for comfort, adaptability, and longevity, this custom edition offers exceptional support for any workspace.

