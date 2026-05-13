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American Youth Soccer Organization

About this event

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AYSO Fundraiser - Wave FC Summer Camp!

San Diego Wave FC Summer Camp item
San Diego Wave FC Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Exclusive Wave FC Camp merchandise
  • Five (5) days of professional instruction, competitions, and games
  • Meet & greet with a current Wave FC player during a weekly camp visit, including an autograph
  • Two (2) tickets to an upcoming 2026 home match at Snapdragon Stadium

WHY CHOOSE WAVE FC CAMPS?

  • Official San Diego Wave FC (NWSL) camp
  • Exclusive player appearances & interactions
  • All-girls environment 
  • Built around confidence, fun, and positive development

San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences.


All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper.


Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. 


Value $495, female players only


Dates:

Eastlake June 29-July 3

OR

Point Loma July 13-17

San Diego Wave FC Summer Camp item
San Diego Wave FC Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Exclusive Wave FC Camp merchandise
  • Five (5) days of professional instruction, competitions, and games
  • Meet & greet with a current Wave FC player during a weekly camp visit, including an autograph
  • Two (2) tickets to an upcoming 2026 home match at Snapdragon Stadium

WHY CHOOSE WAVE FC CAMPS?

  • Official San Diego Wave FC (NWSL) camp
  • Exclusive player appearances & interactions
  • All-girls environment 
  • Built around confidence, fun, and positive development

San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences.


All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper.


Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. 


Value $495, female players only


Dates:

Eastlake June 29-July 3

OR

Point Loma July 13-17

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!