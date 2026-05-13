AYSO Fundraiser - Wave FC Summer Camp!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences.
All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper.
Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch.
Value $495, female players only
Dates:
Eastlake June 29-July 3
OR
Point Loma July 13-17
Starting bid
San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences.
All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper.
Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch.
Value $495, female players only
Dates:
Eastlake June 29-July 3
OR
Point Loma July 13-17
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!