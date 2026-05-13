AYSO Fundraiser - Wave FC Summer Camp!

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

Exclusive Wave FC Camp merchandise

Five (5) days of professional instruction, competitions, and games

Meet & greet with a current Wave FC player during a weekly camp visit, including an autograph

Two (2) tickets to an upcoming 2026 home match at Snapdragon Stadium

WHY CHOOSE WAVE FC CAMPS?

Official San Diego Wave FC (NWSL) camp

Exclusive player appearances & interactions

All-girls environment

Built around confidence, fun, and positive development

San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences.





All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper.





Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch.





Value $495, female players only





Dates:

Eastlake June 29-July 3

OR

Point Loma July 13-17