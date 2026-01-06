Americana Concert Series -Reckless Saints

Reckless Saints-Roy Schneider and Kim Mayfield are the core duo and songwriters of Reckless Saints. Partners in music and love since 2003, they began recording and touring five years later. “Blue Twangled Folk 'n' Roll' is the answer Roy provided to the question "What kind of music do you play?" The Fort Myers based duo decided to use his answer as the album title for their new release, while also adopting the title of their 2018 release 'Reckless Saints' as their new band moniker