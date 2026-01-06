Friends of camp Helen

Friends of camp Helen

Americana Concert Series -The Rough and Tumble

23937 Panama City Beach Pkwy Panama City Beach

FL 32413 United States

$20

The Rough & Tumble aren’t casual road dogs, but they aren’t letting on, either.  From their upbeat, commanding stage presence and sharp banter, to their earworm-inducing melodies and heartstring lyrics, this thriftstore Folk-Americana duo refuses to bring the haggard road-worn stereotype to their audience-- even though they’ve earned it.  In fact, The Rough & Tumble have been elbowing out of most stereotypes.

