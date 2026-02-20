Arab Historical Society

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Arab Historical Society

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Arab Historical Society - 250th - Shop

Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Commerce item
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Commerce item
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Commerce item
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Commerce
$25

WE WILL EMAIL YOU WHEN IT'S READY FOR PICKUP

  • Bennington 1776 Beautiful Tea-Stained Polyester Flag
  • Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes with Double-Needle Lockstitch with 4 Rows on the Fly Hem
  • Heavy Duty Polyester Canvas Heading with Solid Brass Grommets.
  • 420D embroidered polyester: This well-rounded flag is vibrant, durable, and beautifully embroidered. It is perfect for flying outdoors in moderate weather, as an indoors decoration, or as a special gift. Imported, 100% Polyester
  • 3x5 FT, Durable Flag For Outdoor and Indoors
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-NEED SHIPPING (+$10) item
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-NEED SHIPPING (+$10) item
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-NEED SHIPPING (+$10) item
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-NEED SHIPPING (+$10)
$35
  • Bennington 1776 Beautiful Tea-Stained Polyester Flag
  • Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes with Double-Needle Lockstitch with 4 Rows on the Fly Hem
  • Heavy Duty Polyester Canvas Heading with Solid Brass Grommets.
  • 420D embroidered polyester: This well-rounded flag is vibrant, durable, and beautifully embroidered. It is perfect for flying outdoors in moderate weather, as an indoors decoration, or as a special gift. Imported, 100% Polyester
  • 3x5 FT, Durable Flag For Outdoor and Indoors
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Com item
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Com item
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Com item
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Com
$10

WE WILL EMAIL YOU WHEN IT'S READY FOR PICKUP

  • Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary – Honor 250 years of U.S. history with a gold-plated commemorative coin featuring iconic national symbols in vibrant hard enamel.
  • Gold-Plated Craftsmanship – Durable, tarnish-resistant finish adds weight and elegance to any collection.
  • Patriotic Front Design – Showcases the Liberty Bell, U.S. Capitol, Statue of Liberty, and flag in bold red, white, and blue.
  • Detailed Reverse – Displays a bald eagle with olive branch and arrows, surrounded by thirteen stars symbolizing the original colonies.
  • Engraved Tribute – Marked with “250th Anniversary – 1776 to 2026” and “United States of America.”
  • Collector Quality – 1.57" diameter, 0.12" thick—crafted for collectors and patriots alike.
  • Display Ready – Comes in a clear protective case, perfect for showcasing or gifting.
  • Perfect Patriotic Gift – Ideal for veterans, collectors, and anyone proud of America’s heritage.
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-NEED SHIPPING (+$10) item
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-NEED SHIPPING (+$10) item
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-NEED SHIPPING (+$10) item
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-NEED SHIPPING (+$10)
$20
  • Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary – Honor 250 years of U.S. history with a gold-plated commemorative coin featuring iconic national symbols in vibrant hard enamel.
  • Gold-Plated Craftsmanship – Durable, tarnish-resistant finish adds weight and elegance to any collection.
  • Patriotic Front Design – Showcases the Liberty Bell, U.S. Capitol, Statue of Liberty, and flag in bold red, white, and blue.
  • Detailed Reverse – Displays a bald eagle with olive branch and arrows, surrounded by thirteen stars symbolizing the original colonies.
  • Engraved Tribute – Marked with “250th Anniversary – 1776 to 2026” and “United States of America.”
  • Collector Quality – 1.57" diameter, 0.12" thick—crafted for collectors and patriots alike.
  • Display Ready – Comes in a clear protective case, perfect for showcasing or gifting.
  • Perfect Patriotic Gift – Ideal for veterans, collectors, and anyone proud of America’s heritage.
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