Arab Historical Society - 250th - Shop

Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Commerce
$25
WE WILL EMAIL YOU WHEN IT'S READY FOR PICKUP
Bennington 1776 Beautiful Tea-Stained Polyester Flag
Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes with Double-Needle Lockstitch with 4 Rows on the Fly Hem
Heavy Duty Polyester Canvas Heading with Solid Brass Grommets.
420D embroidered polyester: This well-rounded flag is vibrant, durable, and beautifully embroidered. It is perfect for flying outdoors in moderate weather, as an indoors decoration, or as a special gift. Imported, 100% Polyester
3x5 FT, Durable Flag For Outdoor and Indoors
WE WILL EMAIL YOU WHEN IT'S READY FOR PICKUP
Bennington 1776 Beautiful Tea-Stained Polyester Flag
Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes with Double-Needle Lockstitch with 4 Rows on the Fly Hem
Heavy Duty Polyester Canvas Heading with Solid Brass Grommets.
420D embroidered polyester: This well-rounded flag is vibrant, durable, and beautifully embroidered. It is perfect for flying outdoors in moderate weather, as an indoors decoration, or as a special gift. Imported, 100% Polyester
3x5 FT, Durable Flag For Outdoor and Indoors
Betsy Ross-3x5 flag-NEED SHIPPING (+$10)
$35
Bennington 1776 Beautiful Tea-Stained Polyester Flag
Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes with Double-Needle Lockstitch with 4 Rows on the Fly Hem
Heavy Duty Polyester Canvas Heading with Solid Brass Grommets.
420D embroidered polyester: This well-rounded flag is vibrant, durable, and beautifully embroidered. It is perfect for flying outdoors in moderate weather, as an indoors decoration, or as a special gift. Imported, 100% Polyester
3x5 FT, Durable Flag For Outdoor and Indoors
Bennington 1776 Beautiful Tea-Stained Polyester Flag
Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes with Double-Needle Lockstitch with 4 Rows on the Fly Hem
Heavy Duty Polyester Canvas Heading with Solid Brass Grommets.
420D embroidered polyester: This well-rounded flag is vibrant, durable, and beautifully embroidered. It is perfect for flying outdoors in moderate weather, as an indoors decoration, or as a special gift. Imported, 100% Polyester
3x5 FT, Durable Flag For Outdoor and Indoors
Commemorative Gold Plated Coin-PICKUP at Arab Chamber of Com
$10
WE WILL EMAIL YOU WHEN IT'S READY FOR PICKUP
Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary – Honor 250 years of U.S. history with a gold-plated commemorative coin featuring iconic national symbols in vibrant hard enamel.
Gold-Plated Craftsmanship – Durable, tarnish-resistant finish adds weight and elegance to any collection.
Patriotic Front Design – Showcases the Liberty Bell, U.S. Capitol, Statue of Liberty, and flag in bold red, white, and blue.
Detailed Reverse – Displays a bald eagle with olive branch and arrows, surrounded by thirteen stars symbolizing the original colonies.
Engraved Tribute – Marked with “250th Anniversary – 1776 to 2026” and “United States of America.”
Collector Quality – 1.57" diameter, 0.12" thick—crafted for collectors and patriots alike.
Display Ready – Comes in a clear protective case, perfect for showcasing or gifting.
Perfect Patriotic Gift – Ideal for veterans, collectors, and anyone proud of America’s heritage.
WE WILL EMAIL YOU WHEN IT'S READY FOR PICKUP
Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary – Honor 250 years of U.S. history with a gold-plated commemorative coin featuring iconic national symbols in vibrant hard enamel.
Gold-Plated Craftsmanship – Durable, tarnish-resistant finish adds weight and elegance to any collection.
Patriotic Front Design – Showcases the Liberty Bell, U.S. Capitol, Statue of Liberty, and flag in bold red, white, and blue.
Detailed Reverse – Displays a bald eagle with olive branch and arrows, surrounded by thirteen stars symbolizing the original colonies.
Engraved Tribute – Marked with “250th Anniversary – 1776 to 2026” and “United States of America.”
Collector Quality – 1.57" diameter, 0.12" thick—crafted for collectors and patriots alike.
Display Ready – Comes in a clear protective case, perfect for showcasing or gifting.
Perfect Patriotic Gift – Ideal for veterans, collectors, and anyone proud of America’s heritage.