Schuylkill County's America's 250th Birthday Bash

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About this event
Food, music and party!
Top-tier recognition
Logo on event banner and all promotional materials
Prominent shout-out during event
Logo on event website with link
10 complimentary event tickets
Sponsor spotlight on social media
Major support level
Logo on event banner
Logo on event website
4 complimentary event tickets
Mention in social media posts
4 complimentary tickets
Recognition on event website
Listed in social media acknowledgement
2 Complimentary Tickets
Community supporter
Recognition on event website
Social media thank-you
1 complimentary ticket
Recognition on event website
Recognition on event website
$
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