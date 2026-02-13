Tamaqua Area Community Partnership

Hosted by

Tamaqua Area Community Partnership

About this event

Schuylkill County's America's 250th Birthday Bash

1021 Brockton Mountain Dr

Barnesville, PA 18214, USA

General Admission
$50

Food, music and party!

Top Tier - Liberty Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Top-tier recognition

Logo on event banner and all promotional materials

Prominent shout-out during event

Logo on event website with link

10 complimentary event tickets

Sponsor spotlight on social media

Freedom Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Major support level

Logo on event banner

Logo on event website

4 complimentary event tickets

Mention in social media posts

Patriot Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 complimentary tickets

Recognition on event website

Listed in social media acknowledgement

Stars & Stripes Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Complimentary Tickets

Community supporter

Recognition on event website

Social media thank-you

Unalienable Rights Sponsor
$250

1 complimentary ticket

Recognition on event website

Community Supporter
$100

Recognition on event website

Add a donation for Tamaqua Area Community Partnership

$

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