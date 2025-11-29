AMERIWORLD FOUNDATION

Hosted by

AMERIWORLD FOUNDATION

About this event

Ameriworld Partnership Programs

Become an Impact Partner item
Become an Impact Partner
$10,000

Our partners are the driving force behind everything we do. Their contributions fund technology labs, student showcases, mentorship programs, and organizational growth — ensuring we can continue to innovate and expand our reach.


With an annual gift of $10,000 or more, you or your company can become an Ameriworld Impact Partner.


Impact Partners receive quarterly updates, exclusive event invitations, and insight into how their investment transforms lives through access, education, and innovation.

Sponsor an Ameriworld Annual Summit item
Sponsor an Ameriworld Annual Summit
$5,000

Each summer, Ameriworld hosts its signature fundraiser — the Vision & Impact Summit — where we highlight changemakers in technology and education, share student success stories, and recognize our community partners.


It’s an evening of connection, purpose, and progress that unites schools, universities, corporations, and civic leaders under one goal: building a smarter, stronger future.

Sponsor an Ameriworld Challenge Event item
Sponsor an Ameriworld Challenge Event
$5,000

Our hands-on Ameriworld Challenge competitions invite students to present real-world projects in technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship. These events turn classrooms into innovation hubs and give young minds the chance to shine.


Sponsorships help cover materials, setup, and event logistics, ensuring every student’s experience feels world-class.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!