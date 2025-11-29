Ameriworld Partnership Programs

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About this event
Our partners are the driving force behind everything we do. Their contributions fund technology labs, student showcases, mentorship programs, and organizational growth — ensuring we can continue to innovate and expand our reach.
With an annual gift of $10,000 or more, you or your company can become an Ameriworld Impact Partner.
Impact Partners receive quarterly updates, exclusive event invitations, and insight into how their investment transforms lives through access, education, and innovation.
Each summer, Ameriworld hosts its signature fundraiser — the Vision & Impact Summit — where we highlight changemakers in technology and education, share student success stories, and recognize our community partners.
It’s an evening of connection, purpose, and progress that unites schools, universities, corporations, and civic leaders under one goal: building a smarter, stronger future.
Our hands-on Ameriworld Challenge competitions invite students to present real-world projects in technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship. These events turn classrooms into innovation hubs and give young minds the chance to shine.
Sponsorships help cover materials, setup, and event logistics, ensuring every student’s experience feels world-class.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!