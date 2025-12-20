Ameriworld Pathway Training Kits

AMERIWORLD FOUNDATION

Digital Futures Pathway Training Kit item
Digital Futures Pathway Training Kit
$395

Equip students to code, build, and innovate. Includes robotics tools, guided lessons, and mentor access to spark creativity through real-world tech challenges.


Ideal for: Teachers, schools, and partners shaping tomorrow’s innovators.

Industry & Infrastructure Pathway Training Kit item
Industry & Infrastructure Pathway Training Kit
$425

Teach how systems move the world. Covers engineering, logistics, and sustainable design through hands-on projects and expert-led lessons.


Ideal for: STEM educators, industry sponsors, and classroom enrichment programs.

Leadership & Enterprise Pathway Training Kit item
Leadership & Enterprise Pathway Training Kit
$350

Help students turn ideas into action. Combines project-based entrepreneurship, finance, and teamwork lessons that build confidence and career readiness.


Ideal for: Educators, youth programs, and sponsors developing future leaders.

STEM Integration Pathway Training Kit item
STEM Integration Pathway Training Kit
$375

Ignite curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and math. Engaging experiments and interactive learning tools make complex ideas simple and exciting.


Ideal for: Classrooms, community programs, and donors expanding STEM access.

