Ameriworld Sponsor Programs

Hosted by
About this event
Ameriworld’s internship program connects college students with meaningful, high-impact work that advances our mission.
By sponsoring an intern for one semester ($10,000), you give a driven student access to professional mentorship, technical training, and the chance to contribute to real projects within Ameriworld.
Empower educators to bring technology and innovation into their teaching. A workshop sponsorship of $5,000 provides an educator with Ameriworld training, a full classroom kit, and student materials that make learning tangible and engaging.
Every classroom you fund sparks curiosity, creativity, and confidence in the students who will lead tomorrow.
Our hands-on Ameriworld Challenge competitions invite students to present real-world projects in technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship. These events turn classrooms into innovation hubs and give young minds the chance to shine.
Sponsorships help cover materials, setup, and event logistics, ensuring every student’s experience feels world-class.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!