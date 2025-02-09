Amherst Kids Closet's Hulken bag raffle fundraiser!
Amherst Kids Closet Fundraiser Raffle!
$20
$20 per ticket.
100% of sales go to the Amherst Kids Closet new free children’s clothing store
Raffling off one 4-wheeled, rolling and collapsible Hulken travel bag. Great for a trip to the Westside market, Aldi or on a plane! Practical and very chic! The bag is packed with lottery tickets, and trendy accessories like a cell phone light filter, drink bombs, motivational pens, a black sweater/shawl and a beyond bath scrub and body sponge!
$20 per ticket.
100% of sales go to the Amherst Kids Closet new free children’s clothing store
Raffling off one 4-wheeled, rolling and collapsible Hulken travel bag. Great for a trip to the Westside market, Aldi or on a plane! Practical and very chic! The bag is packed with lottery tickets, and trendy accessories like a cell phone light filter, drink bombs, motivational pens, a black sweater/shawl and a beyond bath scrub and body sponge!
Add a donation for Amherst Kids Closet
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