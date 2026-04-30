Arlos Mediocre Hearts Foundation
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Arlos Mediocre Hearts Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

AMHF Casino Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

701 5th St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504, USA

White Cap Tickets (4) item
White Cap Tickets (4)
$50

Starting bid

4 Whitecaps tickets with parking. Seats located: section 118. The winner will be given the dates available.

Macrame Plant Hanger and Plant item
Macrame Plant Hanger and Plant
$30

Starting bid

Made and donated by JPK Macrame.

Children's Lap Quilt item
Children's Lap Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Made and donated by Betty Spencer. It can be a small lap quilt or a baby quilt. Monetary worth approx: $100.00

I Spy Quilt
$100

Starting bid

I Spy Quilt made and donated by Robin Weingart. Worth: $200

Chunky Knit Blanket item
Chunky Knit Blanket
$30

Starting bid

Warm and super soft Chunky Knit blanket made and donated by Emily Glover

Kitchen Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Lasagna pan, matching utensils, silicone hot pads, oven mitts, kitchen towels. Donated by Kelly Glover and Emily and Justin Glover.

Brooke Brother's Briefcase
$75

Starting bid

Black briefcase. Tag price is $200

Tigers Tickets item
Tigers Tickets
$500

Starting bid

Four Tiger Tickets (and free parking) donated by Hall of Famer Willie Horton (his personal seats)! Seats located in Tiger Den 131B. September 7, 2026, Tigers Vs. Twins. These tickets can go up to the price of nearly $700 each. Tiger Den 131 at Comerica Park offers premium, covered, and cushioned seating with in-seat wait service and exclusive club lounge access. Located on the home plate side, these features include small tables and great sightlines. These tickets will be provided following the event.

Day at the Beach Bag item
Day at the Beach Bag
$50

Starting bid

Day at the beach bag includes: Beach bag, beach blanket, fan, waterproof cards, frisbee, sun block, licorice, and a book! Worth: $100

Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

Game Night Basket includes a tote, 2 games, candy, pop, and chips! Worth $90

Handmade American Girl Clothes
$30

Starting bid

Handmade American Girl-sized clothes! Made and donated by Robin W

Sicilianos Fun Night Basket item
Sicilianos Fun Night Basket
$75

Starting bid

Basket of goodies donated by Glover Home Group and Siclianos! Includes: Two bottles of liquor, bitters, sample back beer, t-shirt, chips, $20 gift card to Siclianos, koozies, and three cigars. Value: $175

Book Lovers Basket item
Book Lovers Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Holly Gioannini. Includes: blanket, coffee/tea mug, candle, book, and some chamomile tea in a basket crocheted by Holly.

Family Dental Care Basket item
Family Dental Care Basket
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Kent Family Dental! Includes a quality electric toothbrush, replaceable heads, various toothpastes, manual toothbrushes, mouth rinse, and flossers. Total Cost: 123.00

Dental Hygiene Basket 2 item
Dental Hygiene Basket 2
$65

Starting bid

Donated by Kent Family Dental! Black Oral-B electric toothbrush, Closys rinse and toothpaste, sheer white teeth whitening kit. Total cost: $134

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