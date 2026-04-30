AMHF Casino Night Silent Auction

Four Tiger Tickets (and free parking) donated by Hall of Famer Willie Horton (his personal seats)! Seats located in Tiger Den 131B. September 7, 2026, Tigers Vs. Twins. These tickets can go up to the price of nearly $700 each. Tiger Den 131 at Comerica Park offers premium, covered, and cushioned seating with in-seat wait service and exclusive club lounge access. Located on the home plate side, these features include small tables and great sightlines. These tickets will be provided following the event.