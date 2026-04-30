AMHF Casino Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
4 Whitecaps tickets with parking. Seats located: section 118. The winner will be given the dates available.
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Made and donated by JPK Macrame.
Starting bid
Made and donated by Betty Spencer. It can be a small lap quilt or a baby quilt. Monetary worth approx: $100.00
Starting bid
I Spy Quilt made and donated by Robin Weingart. Worth: $200
Starting bid
Warm and super soft Chunky Knit blanket made and donated by Emily Glover
Starting bid
Lasagna pan, matching utensils, silicone hot pads, oven mitts, kitchen towels. Donated by Kelly Glover and Emily and Justin Glover.
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Black briefcase. Tag price is $200
Starting bid
Four Tiger Tickets (and free parking) donated by Hall of Famer Willie Horton (his personal seats)! Seats located in Tiger Den 131B. September 7, 2026, Tigers Vs. Twins. These tickets can go up to the price of nearly $700 each. Tiger Den 131 at Comerica Park offers premium, covered, and cushioned seating with in-seat wait service and exclusive club lounge access. Located on the home plate side, these features include small tables and great sightlines. These tickets will be provided following the event.
Starting bid
Day at the beach bag includes: Beach bag, beach blanket, fan, waterproof cards, frisbee, sun block, licorice, and a book! Worth: $100
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Game Night Basket includes a tote, 2 games, candy, pop, and chips! Worth $90
Starting bid
Handmade American Girl-sized clothes! Made and donated by Robin W
Starting bid
Basket of goodies donated by Glover Home Group and Siclianos! Includes: Two bottles of liquor, bitters, sample back beer, t-shirt, chips, $20 gift card to Siclianos, koozies, and three cigars. Value: $175
Starting bid
Donated by Holly Gioannini. Includes: blanket, coffee/tea mug, candle, book, and some chamomile tea in a basket crocheted by Holly.
Starting bid
Donated by Kent Family Dental! Includes a quality electric toothbrush, replaceable heads, various toothpastes, manual toothbrushes, mouth rinse, and flossers. Total Cost: 123.00
Starting bid
Donated by Kent Family Dental! Black Oral-B electric toothbrush, Closys rinse and toothpaste, sheer white teeth whitening kit. Total cost: $134
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