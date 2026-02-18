Association Of Moving Image Archivists

Offered by

Association Of Moving Image Archivists

About the memberships

AMIA Membership

Individual: New Professional
$125

Valid until March 10, 2027

Individual: Mid-Level Professional
$155

Valid until March 10, 2027

Individual: Senior-Level Professional
$185

Valid until March 10, 2027

Individual: Student Member
$65

Valid until March 10, 2027

Student members are asked to provide proof of student status.

Individual: GDP International
$65

Valid until March 10, 2027

Individual Member (GDP Per Capita Rate) for international members, is for members living in countries whose GDP per capita rate is less than 60% of the US GDP. [For example, the 2019 US GDP per capita calculated by the UN was 65,134 – for those coming from countries with a GDP per capita less than 39,080 the discounted rate applies.]   This chart lists countries by GDP per capita and currently reflects current  values.

Individual: Bridge Rate
$65

Valid until March 10, 2027

The Bridge Rate is available to renewing current members who are currently un- or under-employed and may be exercised in two, non-consecutive years.

Individual: Retired
$65

Valid until March 10, 2027

Individual: Supporter Level
$250

Valid until March 10, 2027

A portion of your membership is tax deductible.

Institutional: Nonprofit
$400

Valid until March 10, 2027

Institutional members are committed to the field and providing programs and projects that support the work of archives and archivists around the world.

In addition to AMIA publications and invitations, Institutional Members receive a listing in the AMIA Membership Directory, discount registration at the membership rate for employees, and an enhanced listing in the AMIA Supplier Directory. All employees receive the member discount to AMIA events and webinars.

Each Institutional Membership also includes a single individual membership whereby a designated person from your institution will be allowed to vote, hold elective office, and participate in all AMIA committees.  The Individual Membership can be assigned to anyone of your choice, but once assigned is not transferable until renewal.

Institutional: For-Profit
$700

Valid until March 10, 2027

