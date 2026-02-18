Institutional members are committed to the field and providing programs and projects that support the work of archives and archivists around the world.

In addition to AMIA publications and invitations, Institutional Members receive a listing in the AMIA Membership Directory, discount registration at the membership rate for employees, and an enhanced listing in the AMIA Supplier Directory. All employees receive the member discount to AMIA events and webinars.

Each Institutional Membership also includes a single individual membership whereby a designated person from your institution will be allowed to vote, hold elective office, and participate in all AMIA committees. The Individual Membership can be assigned to anyone of your choice, but once assigned is not transferable until renewal.