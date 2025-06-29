Ammo Therapy Day

Hosted by
Your $100 entry fee gains you access to compete for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes in a friendly, skill-based shooting challenge. This is more than a competition—it's a chance to stand with our veterans, enjoy camaraderie, and support a powerful mission.
Format: Skill-based shooting challenge designed for all expert marksmen Ammunition: 5.56/.223 rifle and 9mm pistol rounds included with fair distribution system Prizes: Awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers Safety: Professional Range Safety Officers present at all times to ensure safe and enjoyable competition Scoring:Fair and transparent scoring system with official results Requirements: Valid photo ID required. Eye and ear protection required.
All proceeds go directly to Building Stronger Veterans, a mission-first nonprofit dedicated to housing and healing homeless veterans.
Entry is limited—sign up today and take your shot for a cause that matters!
Join us for friendly competition, veteran fellowship, and the chance to make a real difference in the lives of those who served our nation.
🎯 Full Range Access
🔫 Ammunition Provided
🛡️ Weapon Systems Experience
👥 Community & Camaraderie
Safety First: All participants must follow range safety protocols. Range Safety Officers will be present at all times to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
Skill Level: Open to shooters of all experience levels - from beginners to expert marksmen. Our team will provide guidance and instruction as needed.
What to Bring: Valid photo ID required. Eye and ear protection will be provided, but you're welcome to bring your own if preferred.
Duration: Your ticket provides access for the full event duration, allowing you to shoot at your own pace and enjoy all activities.
Join us for a day of therapeutic shooting, veteran fellowship, and community support. All proceeds benefit Building Stronger Veterans' mission to provide housing, employment, and support services to homeless veterans.
Reserve your spot today and experience the healing power of marksmanship in a supportive veteran community!
Your $100 vendor registration secures a prime spot to showcase your products and services to a dedicated community of veterans, supporters, and shooting enthusiasts. This is more than a sales opportunity—it's a chance to directly support our mission while building meaningful connections with those who serve and those who support them.
Premium Booth Space:
Event Access & Participation:
Marketing & Promotion:
Community Connection:
Product Demonstrations: Showcase firearms, gear, accessories, and services with hands-on demonstrationsEducational Outreach: Share expertise through informal instruction and product education Lead Generation:Connect with potential customers in a relaxed, community-focused environment Brand Visibility: Gain exposure to veteran networks and shooting sports enthusiasts Mission Support: Demonstrate your company's commitment to supporting homeless veterans
Audience: Veterans, active military, law enforcement, shooting enthusiasts, and community supporters Setup: Early vendor setup time with BSV staff assistance Duration: Full event day presence with breakdown assistance Safety:Professional range safety protocols ensure secure demonstration environment Support: BSV staff available to assist with vendor needs throughout the event
All proceeds go directly to Building Stronger Veterans, a mission-first nonprofit dedicated to housing and healing homeless veterans.
Vendor spaces are limited—secure your booth today and join us in making a difference!
Partner with BSV to reach the veteran community while supporting a cause that truly matters. Your participation helps us build stronger veterans and stronger communities.
Your $2,500 Platinum Sponsorship investment positions your company as a premier supporter of veteran healing and community transformation. Join an elite group of partners committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who served our nation while gaining exceptional brand exposure and community recognition.
Premium Marketing & Brand Visibility:
Exclusive Event Access & Hospitality:
Digital & Media Exposure:
Community Leadership Recognition:
$2,500 provides:
200+ Event Attendees including veterans, active military, law enforcement, and shooting enthusiasts
Extensive Brand Exposure through multi-channel marketing and community engagement
Industry Credibility alongside respected partners like Rhino Metals, Eberlestock, and Ammo Square
Meaningful Mission with 100% of proceeds directly supporting homeless veteran services
✅ Premium Brand Positioning with high-visibility placement across all event materials
✅ Authentic Community Impact directly supporting veteran mental health and housing initiatives
✅ Professional Networking with veteran community leaders and industry partners
✅ Long-Term Partnership building ongoing relationship with growing veteran advocacy organization
✅ Measurable ROI through comprehensive exposure and meaningful community connection
✅ Tax Benefits with full tax-deductible contribution to 501(c)(3) nonprofit
Connect with fellow veterans, supporters, and business leaders in a meaningful environment focused on healing, community, and positive impact. Your Platinum Sponsorship provides access to an engaged audience that values companies demonstrating genuine commitment to veteran causes.
Secure your Platinum Sponsorship today and join the premier level of partners supporting veteran healing and community transformation.
Limited Platinum Sponsor positions available - Reserve your premium partnership now!
Partner with BSV to create lasting change while positioning your brand alongside a mission that resonates with your values and your customers.
Contact: Adam Arriero | [email protected] | 208-488-2052
Tax-Deductible: BSV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization
Your $1,500 Gold Sponsorship investment demonstrates your company's commitment to veteran welfare while providing excellent brand visibility and community engagement opportunities. Partner with Building Stronger Veterans to create meaningful change in the lives of homeless veterans while connecting with an engaged, values-driven audience.
Strong Marketing & Brand Visibility:
Event Access & Networking:
Digital & Community Recognition:
Business Development Opportunities:
$1,500 provides:
200+ Event Attendees including veterans, active military, law enforcement, and community supporters
Targeted Brand Exposure to engaged audience that values veteran support
Community Credibility alongside industry leaders like Rhino Metals and Eberlestock
Mission-Driven Impact with 100% of proceeds supporting homeless veteran services
✅ Excellent Value with comprehensive marketing exposure and networking access
✅ Community Impact directly supporting veteran mental health and housing programs
✅ Professional Networking with veteran community and business leaders
✅ Brand Association with respected veteran advocacy and community healing
✅ Customer Appeal demonstrating genuine commitment to veteran causes
✅ Tax Advantage with full tax-deductible contribution to 501(c)(3) nonprofit
Experience a unique blend of therapeutic marksmanship, veteran fellowship, and community support. Your Gold Sponsorship provides access to an authentic, mission-driven event where business networking meets meaningful social impact.
Secure your Gold Sponsorship today and join businesses making a real difference in veteran lives while building valuable community connections.
Multiple Gold Sponsor positions available - Reserve your partnership now!
Connect your brand with a cause that matters while engaging with a community that values companies supporting those who served.
Contact: Adam Arriero | [email protected] | 208-488-2052
Tax-Deductible: BSV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization
Your $750 Silver Sponsorship investment provides an accessible entry point into meaningful veteran support while offering solid brand visibility and community connection opportunities. Join Building Stronger Veterans in creating positive change for homeless veterans while demonstrating your company's commitment to those who served our nation.
Brand Visibility & Recognition:
Event Participation & Access:
Community Connection Benefits:
Business Development Opportunities:
$750 provides:
200+ Event Attendees including veterans, active military, and community supporters
Authentic Engagement with audience that values veteran support and community involvement
Local Recognition as a business committed to veteran welfare and healing
Mission Alignment with 100% of proceeds supporting homeless veteran services
✅ Accessible Investment with meaningful marketing exposure and community impact
✅ Authentic Support directly contributing to veteran mental health and housing programs
✅ Community Recognition demonstrating local business commitment to veteran causes
✅ Customer Connection appealing to customers who value veteran support
✅ Networking Value connecting with community leaders and fellow supporters
✅ Tax Benefits with full tax-deductible contribution to 501(c)(3) nonprofit
Join a unique community gathering focused on veteran healing, responsible firearm use, and meaningful social impact. Your Silver Sponsorship provides authentic connection with an audience that appreciates businesses supporting those who served.
Secure your Silver Sponsorship today and join the community of businesses making a real difference in veteran lives.
Silver Sponsor positions available - An accessible way to create meaningful impact!
Demonstrate your commitment to veterans while connecting with a community that values businesses supporting those who served our nation.
Contact: Adam Arriero | [email protected] | 208-488-2052
Tax-Deductible: BSV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization
