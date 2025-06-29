Building Stronger Veterans

Ammo Therapy Day

14010 E Double Tapp Ln

Boise, ID 83716, USA

Shooting Competition
$100

$100 Entry Fee

Secure your spot in BSV's First Annual Shooting Competition during Ammo Therapy Day!

Your $100 entry fee gains you access to compete for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes in a friendly, skill-based shooting challenge. This is more than a competition—it's a chance to stand with our veterans, enjoy camaraderie, and support a powerful mission.

🎁 Each Competition Entry Includes:

Competition Participation:

  • Entry into BSV's inaugural shooting competition
  • Professional scoring and range supervision
  • 5.56/.223 and 9mm ammunition provided for competition rounds
  • Opportunity to compete for valuable prizes

Range Access & Equipment:

  • Full access to dedicated competition shooting lanes
  • Professional range safety oversight and instruction
  • Access to shooting benches and target stands

Weapon Systems Experience:

  • Opportunity to experience various weapon platforms brought by vendor partners
  • Try different firearms under expert supervision during practice rounds
  • Learn about different shooting techniques and platforms
  • Hands-on experience with equipment you may not typically access

Commemorative Items:

  • Exclusive Ammo Therapy Day T-shirt
  • Custom BSV tumbler
  • Thank-you gift pack with surprise items
  • Certificate of participation in BSV's first annual competition

Community Experience:

  • Connect with fellow veterans and supporters in a relaxed, competitive environment
  • Share experiences and build lasting friendships
  • Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of marksmanship in a veteran-friendly setting
  • Professional instruction available for competitors of all skill levels

Competition Details:

Format: Skill-based shooting challenge designed for all expert marksmen Ammunition: 5.56/.223 rifle and 9mm pistol rounds included with fair distribution system Prizes: Awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers Safety: Professional Range Safety Officers present at all times to ensure safe and enjoyable competition Scoring:Fair and transparent scoring system with official results Requirements: Valid photo ID required. Eye and ear protection required.

All proceeds go directly to Building Stronger Veterans, a mission-first nonprofit dedicated to housing and healing homeless veterans.

Entry is limited—sign up today and take your shot for a cause that matters!

Join us for friendly competition, veteran fellowship, and the chance to make a real difference in the lives of those who served our nation.

General Shooting Range
$50

What's Included:

🎯 Full Range Access

  • Dedicated shooting lanes on our general shooting range
  • Professional range safety oversight and instruction
  • Access to shooting benches and target stands

🔫 Ammunition Provided

  • 5.56/.223 rifle ammunition included
  • 9mm pistol ammunition included
  • Fair distribution system ensures maximum rounds per shooter
  • High-quality ammunition from trusted suppliers

🛡️ Weapon Systems Experience

  • Opportunity to experience various weapon platforms brought by our vendor partners
  • Try different firearms under expert supervision
  • Learn about different shooting techniques and platforms
  • Hands-on experience with equipment you may not typically access

👥 Community & Camaraderie

  • Connect with fellow veterans and supporters in a relaxed, supportive environment
  • Share experiences and build lasting friendships
  • Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of marksmanship in a veteran-friendly setting
  • Professional instruction available for shooters of all skill levels

Important Details:

Safety First: All participants must follow range safety protocols. Range Safety Officers will be present at all times to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Skill Level: Open to shooters of all experience levels - from beginners to expert marksmen. Our team will provide guidance and instruction as needed.

What to Bring: Valid photo ID required. Eye and ear protection will be provided, but you're welcome to bring your own if preferred.

Duration: Your ticket provides access for the full event duration, allowing you to shoot at your own pace and enjoy all activities.

Join us for a day of therapeutic shooting, veteran fellowship, and community support. All proceeds benefit Building Stronger Veterans' mission to provide housing, employment, and support services to homeless veterans.

Reserve your spot today and experience the healing power of marksmanship in a supportive veteran community!

Vendor Booth
$100

Secure Your Business Presence at BSV's First Annual Ammo Therapy Day!

Your $100 vendor registration secures a prime spot to showcase your products and services to a dedicated community of veterans, supporters, and shooting enthusiasts. This is more than a sales opportunity—it's a chance to directly support our mission while building meaningful connections with those who serve and those who support them.

🎯 Vendor Package Includes:

Premium Booth Space:

  • Dedicated vendor display area with high foot traffic
  • Professional setup space for product demonstrations
  • Prominent signage space for your business branding

Event Access & Participation:

  • Full event access for vendor representatives
  • Opportunity to bring weapon systems for attendee demonstrations
  • Professional range supervision for product showcases
  • Networking opportunities with veteran community and other vendors

Marketing & Promotion:

  • Inclusion in all BSV Ammo Therapy Day promotional materials
  • Social media promotion and event marketing exposure
  • Logo placement on event signage and materials
  • Post-event photo and video content featuring your participation

Community Connection:

  • Direct engagement with veteran community and supporters
  • Opportunity to demonstrate commitment to veteran causes
  • Access to shooting competition spectator areas
  • Participation in awards ceremony and community activities

Vendor Opportunities:

Product Demonstrations: Showcase firearms, gear, accessories, and services with hands-on demonstrationsEducational Outreach: Share expertise through informal instruction and product education Lead Generation:Connect with potential customers in a relaxed, community-focused environment Brand Visibility: Gain exposure to veteran networks and shooting sports enthusiasts Mission Support: Demonstrate your company's commitment to supporting homeless veterans

Event Details:

Audience: Veterans, active military, law enforcement, shooting enthusiasts, and community supporters Setup: Early vendor setup time with BSV staff assistance Duration: Full event day presence with breakdown assistance Safety:Professional range safety protocols ensure secure demonstration environment Support: BSV staff available to assist with vendor needs throughout the event

All proceeds go directly to Building Stronger Veterans, a mission-first nonprofit dedicated to housing and healing homeless veterans.

Vendor spaces are limited—secure your booth today and join us in making a difference!

Partner with BSV to reach the veteran community while supporting a cause that truly matters. Your participation helps us build stronger veterans and stronger communities.

Platinum
$2,500

Platinum Sponsor

Premium Partnership with Maximum Impact

Secure Premium Brand Positioning at BSV's Inaugural Ammo Therapy Day!

Your $2,500 Platinum Sponsorship investment positions your company as a premier supporter of veteran healing and community transformation. Join an elite group of partners committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who served our nation while gaining exceptional brand exposure and community recognition.

💎 Platinum Sponsor Benefits Package:

Premium Marketing & Brand Visibility:

  • Large, prominent logo placement on ALL event marketing materials
  • Featured positioning on event banners, signage, and stage displays
  • Social media spotlight posts dedicated to your partnership
  • Logo prominently displayed on participant welcome packets and materials
  • Priority placement in event photography and video content

Exclusive Event Access & Hospitality:

  • Premium 10x10 booth space with electrical access in high-traffic location
  • VIP access and hospitality for up to 4 company representatives
  • Opportunity for live product demonstrations during event activities
  • Access to exclusive vendor networking session with other premium partners
  • Reserved seating area for shooting competition and awards ceremony

Digital & Media Exposure:

  • Prominent logo placement on BSV website and dedicated event pages
  • Feature inclusion in all event press materials and media outreach
  • Post-event recognition across BSV's social media platforms
  • Comprehensive impact report showcasing your partnership contribution
  • Priority consideration for future BSV events and partnerships

Community Leadership Recognition:

  • Recognition during event opening ceremonies
  • Certificate of community partnership and veteran advocacy
  • Inclusion in BSV's annual supporter recognition communications
  • Professional networking opportunities with veteran community leaders

🏠 Your Investment Transforms Lives:

$2,500 provides:

  • Foundation and utilities setup for one tiny home in BSV's veteran community
  • Complete job training and certification program for multiple veterans
  • Mental health and wellness services for dozens of event participants
  • Emergency housing assistance for veterans in crisis situations

Partnership Value & Community Impact:

200+ Event Attendees including veterans, active military, law enforcement, and shooting enthusiasts
Extensive Brand Exposure through multi-channel marketing and community engagement
Industry Credibility alongside respected partners like Rhino Metals, Eberlestock, and Ammo Square
Meaningful Mission with 100% of proceeds directly supporting homeless veteran services

Why Choose Platinum Sponsorship:

✅ Premium Brand Positioning with high-visibility placement across all event materials
✅ Authentic Community Impact directly supporting veteran mental health and housing initiatives
✅ Professional Networking with veteran community leaders and industry partners
✅ Long-Term Partnership building ongoing relationship with growing veteran advocacy organization
✅ Measurable ROI through comprehensive exposure and meaningful community connection
✅ Tax Benefits with full tax-deductible contribution to 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Event Experience & Networking:

Connect with fellow veterans, supporters, and business leaders in a meaningful environment focused on healing, community, and positive impact. Your Platinum Sponsorship provides access to an engaged audience that values companies demonstrating genuine commitment to veteran causes.

Secure your Platinum Sponsorship today and join the premier level of partners supporting veteran healing and community transformation.

Limited Platinum Sponsor positions available - Reserve your premium partnership now!

Partner with BSV to create lasting change while positioning your brand alongside a mission that resonates with your values and your customers.

Contact: Adam Arriero | [email protected] | 208-488-2052
Tax-Deductible: BSV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Gold Sponsor

Meaningful Partnership with Strong Community Impact

Join the Gold Level of Partners Supporting BSV's Inaugural Ammo Therapy Day!

Your $1,500 Gold Sponsorship investment demonstrates your company's commitment to veteran welfare while providing excellent brand visibility and community engagement opportunities. Partner with Building Stronger Veterans to create meaningful change in the lives of homeless veterans while connecting with an engaged, values-driven audience.

🥇 Gold Sponsor Benefits Package:

Strong Marketing & Brand Visibility:

  • Logo placement on event website and all promotional flyers
  • Recognition on prominent event day signage and banners throughout venue
  • Social media mentions and dedicated thank-you posts highlighting your support
  • Inclusion in participant welcome materials and event communications
  • Featured placement in event photography and video documentation

Event Access & Networking:

  • Standard 10x10 booth space in high-traffic vendor area
  • Event access for up to 3 company representatives
  • Networking opportunities with attendees, veterans, and fellow sponsors
  • Product placement opportunities in designated event areas
  • Access to shooting competition viewing and awards ceremony

Digital & Community Recognition:

  • Logo placement on BSV website sponsor recognition page
  • Inclusion in event photography and video content for future marketing
  • Post-event social media recognition and impact sharing
  • Professional certificate of community partnership
  • Consideration for future BSV event partnership opportunities

Business Development Opportunities:

  • Direct engagement with veteran community and shooting enthusiasts
  • Lead generation in relaxed, community-focused environment
  • Brand association with respected veteran advocacy organization
  • Access to like-minded business owners and community leaders

🏠 Your Investment Creates Real Change:

$1,500 provides:

  • Complete housing transition support and case management for one veteran
  • Job training, certification, and employment placement services
  • Mental health and wellness support for multiple event participants
  • Emergency assistance for veterans facing housing crisis

Partnership Value & Audience:

200+ Event Attendees including veterans, active military, law enforcement, and community supporters
Targeted Brand Exposure to engaged audience that values veteran support
Community Credibility alongside industry leaders like Rhino Metals and Eberlestock
Mission-Driven Impact with 100% of proceeds supporting homeless veteran services

Why Gold Sponsorship Works:

✅ Excellent Value with comprehensive marketing exposure and networking access
✅ Community Impact directly supporting veteran mental health and housing programs
✅ Professional Networking with veteran community and business leaders
✅ Brand Association with respected veteran advocacy and community healing
✅ Customer Appeal demonstrating genuine commitment to veteran causes
✅ Tax Advantage with full tax-deductible contribution to 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Perfect For:

  • Mid-size businesses seeking meaningful community involvement
  • Companies wanting to reach veteran and shooting sports demographics
  • Organizations looking to demonstrate corporate social responsibility
  • Businesses seeking networking opportunities with community leaders
  • Companies wanting brand visibility without premium investment level

Event Atmosphere & Engagement:

Experience a unique blend of therapeutic marksmanship, veteran fellowship, and community support. Your Gold Sponsorship provides access to an authentic, mission-driven event where business networking meets meaningful social impact.

Secure your Gold Sponsorship today and join businesses making a real difference in veteran lives while building valuable community connections.

Multiple Gold Sponsor positions available - Reserve your partnership now!

Connect your brand with a cause that matters while engaging with a community that values companies supporting those who served.

Contact: Adam Arriero | [email protected] | 208-488-2052
Tax-Deductible: BSV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization

Silver
$750

Silver Sponsor - $750

Community Partnership with Meaningful Impact

Make a Meaningful Difference at BSV's Inaugural Ammo Therapy Day!

Your $750 Silver Sponsorship investment provides an accessible entry point into meaningful veteran support while offering solid brand visibility and community connection opportunities. Join Building Stronger Veterans in creating positive change for homeless veterans while demonstrating your company's commitment to those who served our nation.

🥈 Silver Sponsor Benefits Package:

Brand Visibility & Recognition:

  • Logo placement on official event website and select promotional materials
  • Recognition on dedicated event day thank-you displays and signage
  • Social media mention and appreciation posts highlighting your community support
  • Professional acknowledgment during event activities
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you communications and impact sharing

Event Participation & Access:

  • Shared vendor/promotional space for company materials and displays
  • Event access for up to 2 company representatives
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials in participant event bags
  • Access to general networking opportunities with attendees and community
  • Participation in event activities and shooting competition viewing

Community Connection Benefits:

  • Listing on BSV website sponsor recognition page
  • Certificate of community partnership and veteran advocacy
  • Inclusion in BSV supporter communications throughout the year
  • Direct engagement with veteran community and supporters
  • Association with respected veteran service organization

Business Development Opportunities:

  • Brand exposure to engaged veteran and shooting sports community
  • Networking with like-minded business owners and community leaders
  • Customer base connection with values-driven audience
  • Lead generation through promotional material distribution
  • Community goodwill and positive brand association

🏠 Your Investment Supports Veterans:

$750 provides:

  • One month of transitional housing for a homeless veteran
  • Job training and certification assistance for multiple veterans
  • Mental health and wellness services for event participants
  • Emergency assistance and support services for veterans in need

Community Impact & Reach:

200+ Event Attendees including veterans, active military, and community supporters
Authentic Engagement with audience that values veteran support and community involvement
Local Recognition as a business committed to veteran welfare and healing
Mission Alignment with 100% of proceeds supporting homeless veteran services

Why Silver Sponsorship Makes Sense:

✅ Accessible Investment with meaningful marketing exposure and community impact
✅ Authentic Support directly contributing to veteran mental health and housing programs
✅ Community Recognition demonstrating local business commitment to veteran causes
✅ Customer Connection appealing to customers who value veteran support
✅ Networking Value connecting with community leaders and fellow supporters
✅ Tax Benefits with full tax-deductible contribution to 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Ideal For:

  • Small to medium businesses seeking community involvement
  • Local companies wanting to support veteran causes
  • Organizations beginning their corporate social responsibility journey
  • Businesses with veteran employees or customers
  • Companies seeking cost-effective community marketing
  • Startups and growing businesses wanting to give back

Event Experience:

Join a unique community gathering focused on veteran healing, responsible firearm use, and meaningful social impact. Your Silver Sponsorship provides authentic connection with an audience that appreciates businesses supporting those who served.

Secure your Silver Sponsorship today and join the community of businesses making a real difference in veteran lives.

Silver Sponsor positions available - An accessible way to create meaningful impact!

Demonstrate your commitment to veterans while connecting with a community that values businesses supporting those who served our nation.

Contact: Adam Arriero | [email protected] | 208-488-2052
Tax-Deductible: BSV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization

