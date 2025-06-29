$100 Entry Fee

Secure your spot in BSV's First Annual Shooting Competition during Ammo Therapy Day!

Your $100 entry fee gains you access to compete for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes in a friendly, skill-based shooting challenge. This is more than a competition—it's a chance to stand with our veterans, enjoy camaraderie, and support a powerful mission.

🎁 Each Competition Entry Includes:

Competition Participation:

Entry into BSV's inaugural shooting competition

Professional scoring and range supervision

5.56/.223 and 9mm ammunition provided for competition rounds

Opportunity to compete for valuable prizes

Range Access & Equipment:

Full access to dedicated competition shooting lanes

Professional range safety oversight and instruction

Access to shooting benches and target stands

Weapon Systems Experience:

Opportunity to experience various weapon platforms brought by vendor partners

Try different firearms under expert supervision during practice rounds

Learn about different shooting techniques and platforms

Hands-on experience with equipment you may not typically access

Commemorative Items:

Exclusive Ammo Therapy Day T-shirt

Custom BSV tumbler

Thank-you gift pack with surprise items

Certificate of participation in BSV's first annual competition

Community Experience:

Connect with fellow veterans and supporters in a relaxed, competitive environment

Share experiences and build lasting friendships

Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of marksmanship in a veteran-friendly setting

Professional instruction available for competitors of all skill levels

Competition Details:

Format: Skill-based shooting challenge designed for all expert marksmen Ammunition: 5.56/.223 rifle and 9mm pistol rounds included with fair distribution system Prizes: Awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers Safety: Professional Range Safety Officers present at all times to ensure safe and enjoyable competition Scoring:Fair and transparent scoring system with official results Requirements: Valid photo ID required. Eye and ear protection required.

All proceeds go directly to Building Stronger Veterans, a mission-first nonprofit dedicated to housing and healing homeless veterans.

Entry is limited—sign up today and take your shot for a cause that matters!

Join us for friendly competition, veteran fellowship, and the chance to make a real difference in the lives of those who served our nation.