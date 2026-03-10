Ammo Therapy Day 2026

Pistol Steel Challenge is a fast-paced speed shooting competition featuring steel targets in three different sizes. Competitors are scored entirely on speed, with the shooter posting the lowest overall combined time declared the winner.





Each stage will be shot five times. The slowest run will be discarded, and the fastest four runs will be added together to determine the competitor’s score for that stage.





Shooters may use a 10-round magazine and may also chamber a round, allowing for a maximum of 11 rounds per run. Most competitors will not use all 11 rounds, with an estimated average of approximately 8 rounds per run.





Based on this estimate, competitors should expect to use approximately:

• 40 rounds per stage

• 120 rounds total across the three stages





Competitors can use either a .22LR, 9mm, or 45 caliber pistols only for these stages.