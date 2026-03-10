Ammo Therapy Day 2026

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About this event
Pistol Steel Challenge is a fast-paced speed shooting competition featuring steel targets in three different sizes. Competitors are scored entirely on speed, with the shooter posting the lowest overall combined time declared the winner.
Each stage will be shot five times. The slowest run will be discarded, and the fastest four runs will be added together to determine the competitor’s score for that stage.
Shooters may use a 10-round magazine and may also chamber a round, allowing for a maximum of 11 rounds per run. Most competitors will not use all 11 rounds, with an estimated average of approximately 8 rounds per run.
Based on this estimate, competitors should expect to use approximately:
• 40 rounds per stage
• 120 rounds total across the three stages
Competitors can use either a .22LR, 9mm, or 45 caliber pistols only for these stages.
The 2-Gun Competition is a practical shooting event designed to test a competitor’s proficiency with both a pistol and rifle across two stages.
Competitors will engage targets at varying distances ranging from close-quarters engagements to 75+ yards. Stages will require shooters to safely transition between firearms while navigating the course of fire.
Targets may include a mix of steel plates, paper silhouettes, and clay pigeons, requiring both speed and accuracy to complete each stage successfully.
The number of rounds used in a 2-Gun stage can vary depending on how the match director designs the stage. For Ammo Therapy Day, stages will be designed to keep the round count reasonable for competitors.
For planning purposes, the maximum round count per stage will not exceed:
• 45 pistol rounds (.22, 9mm)
• 40 rifle rounds (pistol caliber carbine or .223)
Most competitors will typically use a 9mm pistol and an AR-style rifle for these stages.
Competitors will be scored based on overall time and accuracy, with penalties applied for missed targets or procedural errors. The competitor with the best overall performance across both stages will be declared the winner.
Ammo Therapy Day 2026
Step up to the line in a safe, supportive, and empowering shooting experience designed specifically for individuals with limited mobility.
This course of fire focuses on precision and control, giving every participant the opportunity to compete based on accuracy—not speed.
Participants will fire a set number of rounds at a paper target, focusing on tight groupings and precision shot placement.
Each shot counts—so take your time, settle in, and make it count.
This is an accuracy-based competition:
🥇 1st Place
🥈 2nd Place
🥉 3rd Place
Ammo Therapy Day is about more than just shooting—it’s about healing, confidence, and connection.
This category ensures that every participant—regardless of physical ability—can compete, feel included, and walk away proud of what they accomplished.
Your participation directly supports Building Stronger Veterans (BSV) and our mission to provide:
No pressure. No judgment. Just a chance to show up, take your shot, and be part of something bigger.
“Strength isn’t measured by speed—it’s measured by control, focus, and the courage to take the shot.”
If you want to level this up even more, I can:
Details on prizes coming soon!
Ammo Therapy Day 2026
Step onto the line and experience the freedom, excitement, and camaraderie of an open-range shooting environment at Ammo Therapy Day.
This is your chance to shoot, connect, and explore—whether you're bringing your own firearms or trying out equipment from our incredible sponsor Caracal USA.
Your ticket includes:
Plenty to get behind the trigger, try different setups, and enjoy the experience.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own ammo to enhance the Ammo Therapy Day experience!
Get hands-on with firearms and gear provided by our sponsors and partners.
This is a rare opportunity to:
Ammo Therapy Day isn’t just about shooting—it’s about community, healing, and connection.
Whether it’s your first time behind a firearm or your hundredth, this experience is designed to bring people together in a powerful way.
Proceeds support Building Stronger Veterans (BSV) and our mission to provide:
Bring your gear, bring your friends, and come ready for an unforgettable day on the range.
“Good people. Great energy. And a whole lot of freedom.” 🇺🇸
$
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