Amor Latino Counseling Memberships

Restorative Ally
All Community Member benefits
Discounts on individual and group therapy sessions
Priority registration for healing retreats and special events
Exclusive access to a members-only resource library with guided meditations and self-care exercises
Reiki sessions
1-hour trauma healing session
Guided meditation for grounding
Introduction to energy medicine practices
Follow-up support and reflection
Reciprocal Ally
$222
Renews monthly
Reciprocal Ally
All Healing Member benefits
Invitation to quarterly small-group healing circles
One free annual consultation session with a therapist or coach
Discounts on private workshops and cacao ceremonies
Shamanic practices; 3-hour session including trauma healing, energy clearing, and emotional release
Personalized energy medicine practices (breathwork, visualization)
Ancestral connection ritual
One follow-up session for integration
Sponsor
$555
Renews monthly
Sponsor
Designed for businesses, organizations, or allies who want to support Amor Latino Counseling Center’s mission
Group wellness circle for employees once per quarter
Energetic Healing for business
Crystal Manifestation and abundance workshops
Restorative sound healing session for employees
Communication and non-violent workshops for group and or individuals
Sponsorship recognition on our website and marketing materials
Discounted advertising opportunities at events
Complimentary passes to special fundraising events
