Amor Latino Counseling Memberships

Restorative Ally
$111

Renews monthly

Restorative Ally All Community Member benefits Discounts on individual and group therapy sessions Priority registration for healing retreats and special events Exclusive access to a members-only resource library with guided meditations and self-care exercises Reiki sessions 1-hour trauma healing session Guided meditation for grounding Introduction to energy medicine practices Follow-up support and reflection
Reciprocal Ally
$222

Renews monthly

Reciprocal Ally All Healing Member benefits Invitation to quarterly small-group healing circles One free annual consultation session with a therapist or coach Discounts on private workshops and cacao ceremonies Shamanic practices; 3-hour session including trauma healing, energy clearing, and emotional release Personalized energy medicine practices (breathwork, visualization) Ancestral connection ritual One follow-up session for integration
Sponsor
$555

Renews monthly

Sponsor Designed for businesses, organizations, or allies who want to support Amor Latino Counseling Center’s mission Group wellness circle for employees once per quarter Energetic Healing for business Crystal Manifestation and abundance workshops Restorative sound healing session for employees Communication and non-violent workshops for group and or individuals Sponsorship recognition on our website and marketing materials Discounted advertising opportunities at events Complimentary passes to special fundraising events

