Amor Latino Counseling Memberships

Sponsor Designed for businesses, organizations, or allies who want to support Amor Latino Counseling Center’s mission Group wellness circle for employees once per quarter Energetic Healing for business Crystal Manifestation and abundance workshops Restorative sound healing session for employees Communication and non-violent workshops for group and or individuals Sponsorship recognition on our website and marketing materials Discounted advertising opportunities at events Complimentary passes to special fundraising events

Sponsor Designed for businesses, organizations, or allies who want to support Amor Latino Counseling Center’s mission Group wellness circle for employees once per quarter Energetic Healing for business Crystal Manifestation and abundance workshops Restorative sound healing session for employees Communication and non-violent workshops for group and or individuals Sponsorship recognition on our website and marketing materials Discounted advertising opportunities at events Complimentary passes to special fundraising events

More details...