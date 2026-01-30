Aggrey Memorial Old Student Association North America

Aggrey Memorial Old Student Association North America

AMOSA NORTH AMERICA REUNION AND FUNDRAISING DINNER DANCE

Maryland

USA

Washington DC Signature Lunch Cruise on July 31st, 2026
$150

Set sail for a one-of-a-kind evening dinner cruise on the spirit of Baltimore. Enjoy the breathtaking views, live DJ, mouthwatering food and drinks. The bus will depart at 9:am EST from the hotel.

  

Fundraising Dinner Dance on August 1st, 2026 @5:00pm EST
$150

Get ready for a Night to Remember! Prepare for an incredible night of music, dancing, networking and nostalgia! There will be lots of food, drinks and surprises. It’s time to dust off your dancing shoes🎉🎊 Location: 1207 Liberty Road G107, Eldersburg, Maryland.


Grand Picnic on August 2nd, 2026 @12pm Est
Free

Location: Northwest Regional Park

4515 Deer Park Road
Owings Mills, Maryland 21117

