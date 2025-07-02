Amplified 2025 HCF Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The Triple Crown of jewelry brands by Island by Koa Nani. First, is a 14k gold plated koa wood set from our Nahele brand with 14k gold plated Koa wood plumeria medallion pendant 14k gold plated Koa wood teardrop earrings. Next are sterling silver engraved set from our Melani brand: 925 sterling silver engraved earrings; sterling silver engraved bracelet and 925 sterling silver engraved necklace. Finally, from the Island Jewel brand: 14k rose gold and sterling silver earrings; 14k rose gold and sterling silver heart pendant; 14k rose gold and sterling silver plumeria engraved bangle. Total Value: $950
Starting bid
It all starts at the Park Shore Waikiki with oceanfront suite accommodations for three (3) nights with complimentary breakfast for 2 just next door at Waikiki Walls. Experience the lush island beauty from the skies with the included Helicopter Tour for 2 over the island of Oahu. Catch an amazing sunset with cocktails and dinner for up to four (4) persons at LULU’s Waikiki. Package Value: $3500
Starting bid
The perfect combination of tasty favorites and the best views in Waikiki for brunch. Four of you will experience specials like snow crab benedict, loco moco, calmansi ricotta pancakes and so much more! Free valet parking is included. VALUE: $350
Starting bid
Experience the newest Hilton property in Waikiki with a 3-night stay in either a 1-bedroom ocean front king penthouse OR 2-bedroom mountain view king penthouse. Waived resort fee and waived parking. Plus $200 gift card to Favorite Son. Package Value: $2500
Starting bid
Courtyard Waikiki Beach combines comfort, convenience and island-inspired charm in the heart of Waikiki. Enjoy three (3) nights in a penthouse suite, free parking, waived resort fee as well as a $500 Aloha Amigo Gift Card! Value: $2500
Starting bid
An incredible resort experience for 3-nights in an Ocean Front 1-bedroom Suite along with Daily Access to the Longboard Club for Breakfast and early evening beverages and light fare. You and your guest will also enjoy a full-body massage at Spa U’iliani and last but not least savor in the amazing cuisine at Morimoto Asia with a $400 dining certificate. VALUE $4500
Starting bid
Escape to the Big Island and the majestic Kona Coastline. Enjoy three (3) nights in an Ocean View Room with free parking and waived Resort Fee. This package includes a $200 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES gift card as well! Value: $1200
Starting bid
Experience 2-nights in a 2-bedroom Suite along with a pool cabana for each day and a one-time $100 Dining Credit at 855-Aloha.
*Bountiful Bonus: Bring more friends back for a celebration for up to 10 guests at 855-Aloha and enjoy a Chef curated family course menu with 2 cocktails per guest.
Total Value: $3000
Starting bid
The amazing oceanfront resort TWIN FIN welcomes you and your party of up to six (6) individuals who will enjoy a spacious 2-bedroom Oceanfront Suite along with complimentary daily breakfast in the exclusive COCONUT CLUB along with complimentary valet parking and waived resort fee. You and your group will also learn from the pros with a Surf Lesson for 6 care of Jamie O’Brien’s team at BEACH CANDY. The icing on the cake for this package is seating for six (6) at the Hawaii Theatre for a scheduled event (based upon availability) along with a pre-event cocktail party with pupus at The Dotted Line located at the AC HOTEL downtown. This package is valued at $7500
Starting bid
The spectacular Royal Lahaina Resort recently opened the Lahaina Noon restaurant where island favorite flavors are elevated to new heights…and with this package you’ll experience even HIGHER heights as you take a Blue Hawaiian Helicopter Tour over Maui combined with a $400 spending credit at the restaurant. Come fly with me! Value: $1300
Starting bid
Enjoy three (3) nights on the beautiful Kaanapali Coastline at the Royal Lahaina Resort. This amazing package includes accommodations for up to eight (8) persons in the four-unit BEACH HOUSE. During your stay you and your companions will enjoy an evening at the Valley Isle’s most amazing luau Myths of Maui in VIP seating. Additionally, each person in your group will enjoy daily complimentary breakfast, free parking and waived resort fee. This incredible package is valued at over $11,000.
Starting bid
Nothing like having a heavenly bed waiting for you after an exciting night on the strip in Las Vegas! Experience the amazing WESTIN LAS VEGAS HOTEL & SPA for three (3) nights along with complimentary daily breakfast and waived resort fee and free Parking. Take to the skies with the memorable GRAND CANYON Helicopter Tour included with this package. And your “Ace in the Hole” is roundtrip air for two (2) provided by SOUTHWEST AIRLINES. This package is valued at: $8000.
Starting bid
It’s time to head to the “Big Apple” and experience the amazing PARK LANE HOTEL in a beautiful Central Park Room for five (5) nights. This package includes Daily Breakfast on the Darling Rooftop. Package Value: $8,000.
