Amplified Art! A Guitar Auction for Youth Music

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The red/orange/yellow hues of this guitar reminded me of a brook trout (one of my favorite subjects!). So, I wanted this guitar to be reminiscent of the beautiful colors, spots, and patterns of a brookie. I used a mix of ink, acrylic paint, and markers to invoke the bold greens and yellows, blue and red spots, and bold black and white fins.
Medium: Ink, Acrylic, Marker
Starting bid
I wanted a design that matched the guitar’s original color scheme, which gave me a 60s rock vibe. A groovy floral rainbow winds around the front and back, echoing the guitar’s curves, while bees buzz through the design as a nod to its yellow and black color palette.
Medium: Acrylic paint
Starting bid
Inspired by a visit to Beale Street and Graceland in Memphis, this painting reflects the history, energy, and enduring spirit of Memphis music. I chose a vintage turquoise base and left it gritty, revealing traces of earlier decisions, charcoal lines, and other shapes. These visible remnants—the ghosts of previous layers—remind me of the musical ghosts that seem to linger throughout the Memphis music scene.
Medium: Acrylic Paint and varnish
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My work is an expression of movement and color, as well as a transmission of emotion. Art has always been my chosen form of expression, and all that I hope to evoke from my viewers is exactly what I derive from the work myself: feeling, spirit and passion.
Medium: Acrylic
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AKcreative is an analog collage artist from Fort Collins Colorado creating unique hand cut paper collages that are as unique as they are eye catching. Using scissors, glue, foraged/found imagery and a hands on imagination AKcreative makes mosaics made from the heart.
Medium: Paper & glue
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I began this project without a clear concept in mind, choosing instead to let the work develop naturally through the process of painting. While I explored a few initial ideas, I ultimately relied on intuition and experimentation, allowing each decision to guide the next.
Medium: Spray Paint, Acrylic Marker
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Flowercaster combines celestial imagery and wildflowers to celebrate creativity, wonder, and connection. It reflects the belief that art and music help us feel both grounded and inspired.
Starting bid
My paintings are a series of layers, of passes. Each comes both from the subconscious and conscious act of choosing a color, texture, pattern, brushstroke, etc. that is individual and unique. Acrylic paint offers me a range of colors and textures and the freedom to add layers that dry quickly. I brush, trail, and dab different consistencies of paint as part of my process of thinking out loud.
Medium: Acrylic
Starting bid
Robert Leroy Johnson is sometimes considered to be the first rock/blues star. The man who sold his soul to the Devil (Papa Legba in some versions) at the crossroads, for a perfectly tuned guitar and incredible talent. His recording career only lasted seven months before his passing in 1938, and the two records made during that time have been cited as inspirational for dozens of legends to follow. I wanted to pay homage to Johnson on the front of the guitar, sitting at the crossroads of fate with his hand extending to the Devil. On the back of the instrument the Devil stands in a graveyard, where Johnson was rumored to practice. A monogram of 61 and 49, the two roads where this contract occurred, floats in the night air.
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