Amplified Art! A Guitar Auction for Youth Music

Robert Leroy Johnson is sometimes considered to be the first rock/blues star. The man who sold his soul to the Devil (Papa Legba in some versions) at the crossroads, for a perfectly tuned guitar and incredible talent. His recording career only lasted seven months before his passing in 1938, and the two records made during that time have been cited as inspirational for dozens of legends to follow. I wanted to pay homage to Johnson on the front of the guitar, sitting at the crossroads of fate with his hand extending to the Devil. On the back of the instrument the Devil stands in a graveyard, where Johnson was rumored to practice. A monogram of 61 and 49, the two roads where this contract occurred, floats in the night air.