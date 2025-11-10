AMPLIFY 2-Event Bundle: Bridge City & Clos(in)g

This bundle includes
*1 General Admission ticket to Bridge City (April)
*1 General Admission ticket to Clos(in)g (May)
Less than 10% of ALT's operating budget comes from ticket sales. Please consider adding a donation today.
As a Family & Friend Supporter, you will receive admission to the events as described above, plus special recognition as a proud supporter of American Legacy Theatre in all Playwrights for Change production programs.
As an Empowering Voices for Equity Champion, you will receive admission to the events as described above, plus:
*Special recognition as a champion of American Legacy Theatre in all Playwrights for Change production programs
*Recognition on ALT's website and in select advertising
