Girls Play Trumpets Too

Amplify Her Sound: GPTT Lapel Pin Fundraiser

GPTT Signature Lapel Pin
$25

Perfect keepsake. Pick-up at rehearsal/events or select shipping at checkout.

Sponsor a Student’s Pin Goal
$250

Fully covers one student’s requirement of 10 pins. We’ll credit your name on our thank-you wall.

BLACK & GOLD Donor Sponsorship Pin
$40

Elevate your impact with the exclusive BLACK & GOLD Donor Sponsorship Pin, a signature emblem designed to honor loyal Donors who help champion the mission of Girls Play Trumpets Too.

GPTT Supporter Bundle
$75

Show your support and your style with the exclusive Girls Play Trumpets Too (GPTT) Supporter Bundle—a curated collection designed for our most dedicated champions. This bundle brings together our signature tote bags and our premium donor lapel pin, giving supporters a beautiful way to proudly represent the movement wherever they go.

What’s Included

  • Two-Tone GPTT Tote Bag
    A durable, eye-catching tote featuring GPTT’s vibrant branding. Perfect for work, school, rehearsals, groceries, or everyday carry—this bag pairs function with bold representation.
  • All-Pink GPTT Tote Bag
    A soft, stylish tote celebrating empowerment and unity. Its clean design and versatile color make it a supporter favorite for events, errands, or gifting.
  • Full Color Supporter Lapel Pin
    A premium enamel pin crafted in elegant GPTT brand colors, honoring your commitment to expanding opportunities for young female musicians. Wear it proudly on jackets, backpacks, lanyards, or hats.
Sponsor a Section
$1,250

(50 pins)
Help a full section stay performance-ready. Name listed on concert program.

Sponsor the Ensemble
$6,750

(270 pins)
Underwrite every student’s goal this cycle. Custom recognition on website, socials, and stage shout-out.

US Shipping
$10

Ship your purchase anywhere in the us.

International Shipping
$25

Ship your item internationally starting at $25.00. Prices may vary.

