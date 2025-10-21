Amplify Her Sound: GPTT Lapel Pin Fundraiser

Offered by
Perfect keepsake. Pick-up at rehearsal/events or select shipping at checkout.
Fully covers one student’s requirement of 10 pins. We’ll credit your name on our thank-you wall.
Elevate your impact with the exclusive BLACK & GOLD Donor Sponsorship Pin, a signature emblem designed to honor loyal Donors who help champion the mission of Girls Play Trumpets Too.
Show your support and your style with the exclusive Girls Play Trumpets Too (GPTT) Supporter Bundle—a curated collection designed for our most dedicated champions. This bundle brings together our signature tote bags and our premium donor lapel pin, giving supporters a beautiful way to proudly represent the movement wherever they go.
(50 pins)
Help a full section stay performance-ready. Name listed on concert program.
(270 pins)
Underwrite every student’s goal this cycle. Custom recognition on website, socials, and stage shout-out.
Ship your purchase anywhere in the us.
Ship your item internationally starting at $25.00. Prices may vary.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!