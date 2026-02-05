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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Become a KZMU sustaining member for $5/month and receive a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!
Renews monthly
Become a KZMU sustaining member for $10/month and receive a member gift, entrance to "members only" events, AND a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!
Renews monthly
Become a KZMU sustaining member for $20/month and receive TWO member gifts, entrance to "members only" events, AND a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!
Renews monthly
Become a KZMU sustaining member for $35/month and receive THREE member gifts, entrance to "members only" events, the opportunity to jump on the air in a capacity of your choosing, AND a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!
Renews monthly
If you want to give at a rate other than the ones provided above, please note it here. You'll still get the same cool perks depending on donation amount!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!