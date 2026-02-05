KZMU, Moab Public Radio inc

Offered by

KZMU, Moab Public Radio inc

About the memberships

Become a KZMU Sustaining Member

RadioActive Club
$5

Renews monthly

Become a KZMU sustaining member for $5/month and receive a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!

Airwave Amplifier
$10

Renews monthly

Become a KZMU sustaining member for $10/month and receive a member gift, entrance to "members only" events, AND a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!

Broadcast Booster
$20

Renews monthly

Become a KZMU sustaining member for $20/month and receive TWO member gifts, entrance to "members only" events, AND a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!

Frequency Funder
$35

Renews monthly

Become a KZMU sustaining member for $35/month and receive THREE member gifts, entrance to "members only" events, the opportunity to jump on the air in a capacity of your choosing, AND a special edition KZMU RadioActive Club pint glass!

Custom Monthly Amount
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

If you want to give at a rate other than the ones provided above, please note it here. You'll still get the same cool perks depending on donation amount!

Add a donation for KZMU, Moab Public Radio inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!