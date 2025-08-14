AMS Orchestra Apparel Shop (Deadline 9/12/25)

For Orchestra, 6th Grade Concert Band, 7th/8th Grade Wind Ensemble (Band), Jazz Band, & Drumline
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
For Orchestra, 6th Grade Concert Band, 7th/8th Grade Wind Ensemble (Band), Jazz Band, & Drumline
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
For Orchestra student performances and other select events throughout the year.
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
For Orchestra student performances and other select events throughout the year.
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
Save money when you order the bundle for a T-shirt and a Hoodie!
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
Save money when you order the bundle for a T-shirt and a Hoodie!
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
Spirit Wear. Show support for Adams Middle School Orchestra by purchasing a Hoodie for your student or yourself.
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
Spirit Wear. Show support for Adams Middle School Orchestra by purchasing a Hoodie for your student or yourself.
Apparel will be distributed to your student during class.
All proceeds will go to AMS Orchestra
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing