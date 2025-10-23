AMT Theater Benefit Silent Auction

The name Becco is derived from the Italian verb, beccare, which means to peck, nibble or savor something in a discriminating way.





Lidia Bastianich & her son, Joe, opened Becco in 1993 & since then, it has been providing the New York community with outstanding service for over 20 years.





Located on New York’s famed Restaurant Row in the heart of the theater district, Becco is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and for lunch on Saturday.





Becco is most famous for its innovative pasta tasting menu & extensive $40 wine list.