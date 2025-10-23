Hosted by

AMT Theater Inc

About this event

AMT Theater Benefit Silent Auction

Pick-up location

354 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036, USA

Broadway Prestige Experience item
Broadway Prestige Experience item
Broadway Prestige Experience item
Broadway Prestige Experience
$3,500

Starting bid

Experience Broadway like never before with a unique insider experience for 2 guests
  • Savor an all-inclusive dinner on Broadway's famed Restaurant Row
  • Meet-and-dine with a cast member from your choice of Broadway show
  • Immerse yourself in the excitement of the stage with Orchestra Seats
  • Cherish your time on Broadway with an exclusive in-theater post-show photo opportunity with a cast member
California Soar & Sip Experience item
California Soar & Sip Experience item
California Soar & Sip Experience item
California Soar & Sip Experience
$3,000

Starting bid

Indulge and unwind in California's sun-kissed Wine Country with a dreamy day retreat for 2 to Napa and Sonoma.
  • Soar over Sonoma's vineyards on a hot air balloon tour with Champagne toast
  • Savor the culinary treasures of Wine Country aboard a luxurious Napa wine train with a 3-course lunch or dinner
  • Enhance your visit to Wine Country with overnight accommodations to add on and Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Las Vegas Lights Holiday item
Las Vegas Lights Holiday item
Las Vegas Lights Holiday item
Las Vegas Lights Holiday
$1,700

Starting bid

Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.

  • Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room
  • Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
  • Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas
  • Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée
$2,500

Starting bid

Savor a gourmet culinary experience for six guests with a private chef experience in your home.
  • Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted bespoke menu tailored to you and your guests
  • Indulge in mouthwatering dishes, from filet mignon to creamy pancetta risotto
  • Sit back and relax with ingredient purchase, preparation, service, and cleanup included for a seamless dining experience
Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club Lesson with a Pro voucher item
Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club Lesson with a Pro voucher item
Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club Lesson with a Pro voucher item
Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club Lesson with a Pro voucher
$200

Starting bid

Private Lesson with a Pro!

TMPRC is an intimate tennis club located in the center of Manhattan. It’s a community that greets you by name and where generations of tennis players have found a home away from home.


Open 7 days a week 6am-12 Midnight (Mon-Fri) & 7am-12 Midnight (Sat/Sun)


Our five hard surface courts are complemented by our fantastic coaching team. Our pros have years of experience and their tailored approach to teaching tennis is sure to leave you wanting to serve up some more.


Select from our team of expert pros.
We’ll assist in finding you the perfect match for your skill level and goals.

Voucher includes the court fee

Becco Restaurant Dinner for Two item
Becco Restaurant Dinner for Two item
Becco Restaurant Dinner for Two
$200

Starting bid

The name Becco is derived from the Italian verb, beccare, which means to peck, nibble or savor something in a discriminating way.


Lidia Bastianich & her son, Joe, opened Becco in 1993 & since then, it has been providing the New York community with outstanding service for over 20 years.


Located on New York’s famed Restaurant Row in the heart of the theater district, Becco is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and for lunch on Saturday.  


Becco is most famous for its innovative pasta tasting menu & extensive $40 wine list.

