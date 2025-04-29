AMVETS Expo

3121 W Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27407, USA

Exhibitor/Vendor
$300
Exhibit booth includes: Floor space One 6-foot table, covered Two chairs Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Double exhibit booth Opportunity to address the convention during the Joint Opening Session August 21 Two Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet 5 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22) Full Page color ad on Cover 2, 3, or 4 of the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025) Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Silver Sponsor
$3,000
Double exhibit booth Opportunity to address the convention during the Joint Opening Session August 21 One Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet 4 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22) Full Page color ad on a right-facing page of the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025) Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Bronze Sponsor
$1,200
Double exhibit booth Acknowledgement from the podium during the Joint Opening Session August 21 One Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet 2 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22) Full Page ad in the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025) Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Nonprofit/Government Exhibitor
$150
Exhibit booth includes: Floor space One 6-foot table, covered Two chairs Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Additional 6-foot table
$25
Electrical Outlet
$50
