AMVETS Expo

Exhibit booth includes:
Floor space
One 6-foot table, covered
Two chairs
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Exhibit booth includes:
Floor space
One 6-foot table, covered
Two chairs
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Double exhibit booth
Opportunity to address the convention during the Joint Opening Session August 21
Two Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet
5 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22)
Full Page color ad on Cover 2, 3, or 4 of the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025)
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Double exhibit booth
Opportunity to address the convention during the Joint Opening Session August 21
Two Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet
5 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22)
Full Page color ad on Cover 2, 3, or 4 of the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025)
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Silver Sponsor
$3,000
Double exhibit booth
Opportunity to address the convention during the Joint Opening Session August 21
One Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet
4 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22)
Full Page color ad on a right-facing page of the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025)
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Double exhibit booth
Opportunity to address the convention during the Joint Opening Session August 21
One Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet
4 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22)
Full Page color ad on a right-facing page of the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025)
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Bronze Sponsor
$1,200
Double exhibit booth
Acknowledgement from the podium during the Joint Opening Session August 21
One Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet
2 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22)
Full Page ad in the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025)
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Double exhibit booth
Acknowledgement from the podium during the Joint Opening Session August 21
One Table Sponsorships at Convention Banquet
2 reserved seats at Commanders & Presidents Banquet (August 22)
Full Page ad in the Convention Program Guide (if confirmed by July 11, 2025)
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Nonprofit/Government Exhibitor
$150
Exhibit booth includes:
Floor space
One 6-foot table, covered
Two chairs
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag
Exhibit booth includes:
Floor space
One 6-foot table, covered
Two chairs
Opportunity to add items to welcome bag