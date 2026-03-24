AMVETS Traditions Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
$5 a month
Named for AMVETS' first National Commander Elmo Keel (1944-1945).
Benefits:
Renews monthly
$1 dollar a day (billed $30 monthly)
Named for AMVETS National Commander Harold T. Berc (1959-1960)
Benefits:
Valid until April 22, 2027
$1 a day (billed $360 annually)
Named for AMVETS National Commander Harold T. Berc (1959-1960)
Benefits:
Renews monthly
$2 a day (billed $60 monthly)
Named for AMVETS National Commander Harrold S. Russel (1949-1951, 1960-1961)
Benefits:
Valid until April 22, 2027
$2 a day +fees (billed $720 annually)
Named for AMVETS National Commander Harrold S. Russel (1949-1951, 1960-1961)
Benefits:
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