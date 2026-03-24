AMVETS National HQ

Offered by

AMVETS National HQ

About the memberships

AMVETS Traditions Membership

Keel
$5

Renews monthly

$5 a month

Named for AMVETS' first National Commander Elmo Keel (1944-1945).


Benefits:

  • AMVETS Traditions Membership Certificate AMVETS
  • Traditions Hat Pin (nickel)
  • Membership recognition in Convention Program
  • Access to distinctive clothing items with AMVETS Quartermaster
Berc (monthly)
$30

Renews monthly

$1 dollar a day (billed $30 monthly)


Named for AMVETS National Commander Harold T. Berc (1959-1960)


Benefits:

  • AMVETS Traditions Membership Certificate
  • AMVETS Traditions Hat Pin (brass)
  • Membership recognition in Convention Program
  • Access to distinctive clothing Items with AMVETS Quartermaster
  • Invitation to the Annual AMVETS Traditions reception at National Convention
Berc (annual)
$360

Valid until April 22, 2027

$1 a day (billed $360 annually)


Named for AMVETS National Commander Harold T. Berc (1959-1960)


Benefits:

  • AMVETS Traditions Membership Certificate
  • AMVETS Traditions Hat Pin (brass)
  • Membership recognition in Convention Program
  • Access to distinctive clothing Items with AMVETS Quartermaster
  • Invitation to the Annual AMVETS Traditions reception at National Convention
Russell (monthly)
$60

Renews monthly

$2 a day (billed $60 monthly)


Named for AMVETS National Commander Harrold S. Russel (1949-1951, 1960-1961)


Benefits:

  • AMVETS Traditions Membership Certificate
  • AMVETS Traditions Hat Pin (Black Enamel with Gold Lettering)
  • Membership recognition in Convention Program
  • Access to distinctive clothing Items with AMVETS Quartermaster
  • Invitation to the Annual AMVETS Traditions reception at National Convention
  • Brick in the AMVETS Traditions Plaza at National Headquarters (one time)
Russell (annual)
$720

Valid until April 22, 2027

$2 a day +fees (billed $720 annually)


Named for AMVETS National Commander Harrold S. Russel (1949-1951, 1960-1961)


Benefits:

  • AMVETS Traditions Membership Certificate
  • AMVETS Traditions Hat Pin (Black Enamel with Gold Lettering)
  • Membership recognition in Convention Program
  • Access to distinctive clothing Items with AMVETS Quartermaster
  • Invitation to the Annual AMVETS Traditions reception at National Convention
  • Brick in the AMVETS Traditions Plaza at National Headquarters (one time)

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