AMWA Carolinas, Inc.

Hosted by

AMWA Carolinas, Inc.

About this event

AMWA Carolinas 2026 Spring Chapter Conference

15 TW Alexander Dr

Durham, NC 27713, USA

ADD-ON: Post-conference Reception
$10
Available until May 8

Join us for refreshments and socializing at the NCBC, sponsored in part by Yoh. (In-person only.)

Early Bird - AMWA Member
$105
Available until Mar 31

Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.

Early Bird - AMWA Nonmember
$145
Available until Mar 31

Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.

AMWA Member
$145
Available until May 8

Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.

AMWA Nonmember
$190
Available until May 8

Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.

Student
$30
Available until May 8

Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.

Postdoc
$50
Available until May 8

Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.

Virtual
$50

Includes attendees' choice of 5 one-hour educational sessions via Zoom with a midday break (no roundtable)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!