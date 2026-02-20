AMWA Carolinas 2026 Spring Chapter Conference

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About this event
Join us for refreshments and socializing at the NCBC, sponsored in part by Yoh. (In-person only.)
Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.
Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.
Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.
Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.
Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.
Includes breakfast, lunch, a lunchtime roundtable, and other on-site amenities.
Includes attendees' choice of 5 one-hour educational sessions via Zoom with a midday break (no roundtable)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!