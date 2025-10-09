AMWA Carolinas National Conference Dinner

201 E Roosevelt St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Member
$45

Note: We are using Zeffy, that does not charge transaction fees but collects donations. A default donation is included, but you can edit this in the dropdown menu by selecting “other” and setting a custom donation amount of $0. 
AMWA Carolinas is unable to refund donations to Zeffy. 

Non-Member
$65

Note: We are using Zeffy, that does not charge transaction fees but collects donations. A default donation is included, but you can edit this in the dropdown menu by selecting “other” and setting a custom donation amount of $0. 
AMWA Carolinas is unable to refund donations to Zeffy. 

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing