Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$500 Gift Voucher Toward a Boutique Portrait Experience with Golden Heart Photography.**
https://goldenheartphotography.com/auctions
Celebrate the people you love most with a custom portrait experience from **Golden Heart Photography**.
This **$500 gift voucher** may be used toward a motherhood or family portrait experience and finished photographic artwork. Golden Heart Photography creates heartfelt, meaningful portraits designed to become artwork you enjoy in your home every day.
Your experience begins with a personal planning appointment where we’ll talk through who you’d love to include, what you want to remember about this season and how you’d like to enjoy your portraits in your home. After your portrait session, you’ll return for a private viewing and ordering appointment where you’ll select your favorite images and choose the artwork that best fits your home and style.
**Value: $500.**
**Details:**
- Voucher may be used toward a motherhood or family portrait experience and finished artwork.
- Recipient must contact Golden Heart Photography within 7 days of the auction closing to validate the voucher.
- Voucher expires one year from the auction closing date.
- Voucher has no cash value and may not be exchanged for cash.
- Not valid on past sessions or previous orders.
- One voucher per family.
- Additional artwork is available for purchase.
Starting bid
Steel flat-top cooking surface.
-2 independent burners. -21,000 BTUs. -Powder-coated steel exterior. -Portable and easy to clean. -8-piece professional cleaning kit included. -Runs on 1 lb. propane cylinder (not included).
Starting bid
Delicious treats from the Fudge Shoppe in Flemington. NJ
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Camp chair and rolling cooler bag:
Cooler Bag:
Uline rolling cooler bag in black and lime green.
-This item features a telescoping handle and durable roller wheels for easy transport.
-It has a 22-quart capacity, designed to hold up to 30 cans.
-The interior includes an antimicrobial, leak-resistant liner to keep food and drinks cold.
Chair:
Sit comfortably as you tailgate, camp or watch your kid's soccer match.
-Water-resistant polyester fabric and powder-coated steel frame. -Built-in cup holder, insulated cooler and convenient carrying bag.
-Durable – Extra-wide seat. 400 lb. capacity.
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Homemade sign by Heart in Hand Recycled Rustics with dogs Toys and Leash
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This item cannot be shipped
Includes:
-2 Wine Tumblers
-2 Bottles of 2023 Old York Winery wine
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This includes:
-American Heart Association First Aid certification course for 3 within 30 minutes of Ringoes $150 value (CPR certification can be added at an additional charge
-Lumbar Support Cushion
-Thermometer
-Fire Blanket
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YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler in Navy Blue
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Cookie cutter, spatula sprinkles, measure cups, oven mitts, apron and more!
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This is a NIC & SYD bar necklace, featuring a horizontal pendant set with small pavé diamonds on a delicate sterling silver chain.
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Enjoy a relaxing spa day at home!
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The Rizzo Pearl Necklace embodies timeless elegance, featuring lustrous pearls that exude sophistication. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this necklace seamlessly complements both everyday ensembles and special occasion attire
Material: Genuine freshwater pearls
Dimensions: Length is approximately 16 inches with a 2-inch extension
Starting bid
Includes:
-nourish shine lip gloss- Berry Sparkle
-Mini mineral eye color quad
-cellu-shape daytime and nighttime body moisturizer
-Extra emollient Night cream
Starting bid
These earrings are the Channel Hoop Earrings by Nic & Syd.This classic design features a "silver look" finish achieved with rhodium-plated brass. The hoops are accented with over 90 clear crystals, likely Swarovski crystals, as the brand is a known partner that uses "World's Finest Crystals" in its designs.
Key Features:
Material: Rhodium-plated brass.
Stones: 90+ clear crystals (Swarovski).
Closure: Post back.
Starting bid
Variety of Girl Scout cookies donated by 5th grader Emma!
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Elite Gourmet EMG-980B electric indoor grill featuring a nonstick surface, a vented glass lid, and adjustable temperature controls.
Starting bid
Includes:
-Holiday Platter
-Holiday Heart DVD
-Blake Shelton cheers, its Christmas cd
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Includes:
-Lunch Crockpot
-Cutting Boards
-Cooling Mat
Starting bid
This Includes:
-Mini Blender
-Fresher longer fruit Container
-Pantry Containers
Starting bid
For NJ residents only. $50 worth of lottery scratch off tickets. Variety of types.
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