Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps's Silent Auction

$500 Gift Voucher Toward a Boutique Portrait Experience with Golden Heart Photography.**

https://goldenheartphotography.com/auctions





Celebrate the people you love most with a custom portrait experience from **Golden Heart Photography**.





This **$500 gift voucher** may be used toward a motherhood or family portrait experience and finished photographic artwork. Golden Heart Photography creates heartfelt, meaningful portraits designed to become artwork you enjoy in your home every day.





Your experience begins with a personal planning appointment where we’ll talk through who you’d love to include, what you want to remember about this season and how you’d like to enjoy your portraits in your home. After your portrait session, you’ll return for a private viewing and ordering appointment where you’ll select your favorite images and choose the artwork that best fits your home and style.





**Value: $500.**





**Details:**

- Voucher may be used toward a motherhood or family portrait experience and finished artwork.

- Recipient must contact Golden Heart Photography within 7 days of the auction closing to validate the voucher.

- Voucher expires one year from the auction closing date.

- Voucher has no cash value and may not be exchanged for cash.

- Not valid on past sessions or previous orders.

- One voucher per family.

- Additional artwork is available for purchase.