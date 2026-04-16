Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps

Hosted by

Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps

About this event

Sales closed

Amwell Valley Ambulance Corps's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1141 Old York Rd, Ringoes, NJ 08551, USA

$500 Voucher to Golden Heart Photography item
$500 Voucher to Golden Heart Photography
$20

Starting bid

$500 Gift Voucher Toward a Boutique Portrait Experience with Golden Heart Photography.**

https://goldenheartphotography.com/auctions


Celebrate the people you love most with a custom portrait experience from **Golden Heart Photography**.


This **$500 gift voucher** may be used toward a motherhood or family portrait experience and finished photographic artwork. Golden Heart Photography creates heartfelt, meaningful portraits designed to become artwork you enjoy in your home every day.


Your experience begins with a personal planning appointment where we’ll talk through who you’d love to include, what you want to remember about this season and how you’d like to enjoy your portraits in your home. After your portrait session, you’ll return for a private viewing and ordering appointment where you’ll select your favorite images and choose the artwork that best fits your home and style.


**Value: $500.**


**Details:**  

- Voucher may be used toward a motherhood or family portrait experience and finished artwork.  

- Recipient must contact Golden Heart Photography within 7 days of the auction closing to validate the voucher.  

- Voucher expires one year from the auction closing date.  

- Voucher has no cash value and may not be exchanged for cash.  

- Not valid on past sessions or previous orders.  

- One voucher per family.  

- Additional artwork is available for purchase.  

22inch Blackstone Griddle item
22inch Blackstone Griddle
$5

Starting bid

Steel flat-top cooking surface.

-2 independent burners. -21,000 BTUs. -Powder-coated steel exterior. -Portable and easy to clean. -8-piece professional cleaning kit included. -Runs on 1 lb. propane cylinder (not included).

Fudge Shoppe Basket item
Fudge Shoppe Basket
$5

Starting bid

Delicious treats from the Fudge Shoppe in Flemington. NJ

Camping Chair and Rolling Cooler item
Camping Chair and Rolling Cooler item
Camping Chair and Rolling Cooler item
Camping Chair and Rolling Cooler
$5

Starting bid

Camp chair and rolling cooler bag:


Cooler Bag:

Uline rolling cooler bag in black and lime green.

-This item features a telescoping handle and durable roller wheels for easy transport.

-It has a 22-quart capacity, designed to hold up to 30 cans.

-The interior includes an antimicrobial, leak-resistant liner to keep food and drinks cold.


Chair:

Sit comfortably as you tailgate, camp or watch your kid's soccer match.

-Water-resistant polyester fabric and powder-coated steel frame. -Built-in cup holder, insulated cooler and convenient carrying bag.

-Durable – Extra-wide seat. 400 lb. capacity.



Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$5

Starting bid

Homemade sign by Heart in Hand Recycled Rustics with dogs Toys and Leash

Old York Cellars Wine Basket item
Old York Cellars Wine Basket
$5

Starting bid

This item cannot be shipped

Includes:

-2 Wine Tumblers

-2 Bottles of 2023 Old York Winery wine

First aid Course- Health and Saftey Bundle item
First aid Course- Health and Saftey Bundle
$5

Starting bid

This includes:


-American Heart Association First Aid certification course for 3 within 30 minutes of Ringoes $150 value (CPR certification can be added at an additional charge

-Lumbar Support Cushion

-Thermometer

-Fire Blanket

Yeti Cooler item
Yeti Cooler
$5

Starting bid

YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler in Navy Blue

Christmas in July item
Christmas in July
$5

Starting bid

Cookie cutter, spatula sprinkles, measure cups, oven mitts, apron and more!

Nic & Syd Necklace item
Nic & Syd Necklace
$5

Starting bid

This is a NIC & SYD bar necklace, featuring a horizontal pendant set with small pavé diamonds on a delicate sterling silver chain.

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing spa day at home!

Nic & Syd Rizzo Pearl Necklace item
Nic & Syd Rizzo Pearl Necklace item
Nic & Syd Rizzo Pearl Necklace
$5

Starting bid

The Rizzo Pearl Necklace embodies timeless elegance, featuring lustrous pearls that exude sophistication. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this necklace seamlessly complements both everyday ensembles and special occasion attire


Material: Genuine freshwater pearls


Dimensions: Length is approximately 16 inches with a 2-inch extension

Mary Kay item
Mary Kay
$5

Starting bid

Includes:

-nourish shine lip gloss- Berry Sparkle

-Mini mineral eye color quad

-cellu-shape daytime and nighttime body moisturizer

-Extra emollient Night cream

Nic & Syd Earrings item
Nic & Syd Earrings
$5

Starting bid

These earrings are the Channel Hoop Earrings by Nic & Syd.This classic design features a "silver look" finish achieved with rhodium-plated brass. The hoops are accented with over 90 clear crystals, likely Swarovski crystals, as the brand is a known partner that uses "World's Finest Crystals" in its designs.


Key Features:

Material: Rhodium-plated brass.


Stones: 90+ clear crystals (Swarovski).


Closure: Post back.

Girl Scout Cookie Bundle item
Girl Scout Cookie Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Variety of Girl Scout cookies donated by 5th grader Emma!

Elite Gourmet Electric Indoor Grill item
Elite Gourmet Electric Indoor Grill
$5

Starting bid

Elite Gourmet EMG-980B electric indoor grill featuring a nonstick surface, a vented glass lid, and adjustable temperature controls.

Holiday Entertainment Bundle item
Holiday Entertainment Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Includes:

-Holiday Platter

-Holiday Heart DVD

-Blake Shelton cheers, its Christmas cd

Cutting Boards, Blender and Warming Mat item
Cutting Boards, Blender and Warming Mat
$5

Starting bid

Includes:

-Lunch Crockpot

-Cutting Boards

-Cooling Mat

Blender and Containers item
Blender and Containers
$5

Starting bid

This Includes:

-Mini Blender

-Fresher longer fruit Container

-Pantry Containers

Lottery Ticket Basket item
Lottery Ticket Basket
$5

Starting bid

For NJ residents only. $50 worth of lottery scratch off tickets. Variety of types.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!