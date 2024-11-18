ABFA Sponsorships

Amy Beverland Dads' Club Pancake Breakfast (with Santa!) Help support our school, while promoting your business! Over 800 families attend Amy Beverland Elementary, and this event is heavily promoted and attended. The breakfast event is free for all families and only possible with generous sponsors like you! Sponsor Benefits • Logo on event signage (main entrance-Fox Rd.) • Logo on event flyers • Logo on promo video • Logo & Link on ABFAStars.org • Recognition on ABE social media • Recognition in all school Email