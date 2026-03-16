Greek-American Historical Museum of Washington

Hosted by

Greek-American Historical Museum of Washington

About this event

An Afternoon of Wine, Music, and History

1924 N 45th St

Seattle, WA 98103, USA

General Admission
$30

A selection of wine tastings and mezethes with live music and informational presentations.

Public Access - General Admission
$10

GoWa is proud to share a limited number of discount tickets to promote expanded community access, as supported by 4Culture. A selection of wine tastings and mezethes with live music and informational presentations as provided by General Admission. *Public Access tickets provide full event access.

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