An Afternoon of Wine, Music, and History

Hosted by
About this event
A selection of wine tastings and mezethes with live music and informational presentations.
GoWa is proud to share a limited number of discount tickets to promote expanded community access, as supported by 4Culture. A selection of wine tastings and mezethes with live music and informational presentations as provided by General Admission. *Public Access tickets provide full event access.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!