Voices Unlocked Foundation

Hosted by

Voices Unlocked Foundation

About this event

An Afternoon to Unlock Joy

16721 Orchard Stone Run

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

1 Child Ticket
$15

One Child Ticket for Meet & Greet & Picture with Santa

Family Pass
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Family Pass for Meet & Greet & Picture with Santa

Santa's Helper
$50

Includes Family Pass Meet & Greet, Picture with Santa & 10 Raffle Tickets

Unlock a Voice Sponsor
$100

Name on Signage, Social Shoutout, & Picture with Santa, 10 Raffle Tickets

Scholarship Elf Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on event banner, social shoutout, Family Pass Meet & Greet, Picture with Santa, 10 Raffle Tickets

North Pole Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo Placement, Promotional Company Flyer on Lorenzo's Pizzeria Boxes, Social Media Shoutout, Family Pass Meet & Greet and Picture with Santa, 10 Raffle Tickets

5 Raffle Tickets
$15

Upon check-in, you will be given 5 Raffle tickets to enter into the raffle baskets of your choice.

10 Raffle Tickets
$20

Upon check-in, you will be given 10 Raffle tickets to enter into the raffle baskets of your choice.

20 Raffle Tickets
$30

Upon check-in, you will be given 20 raffle tickets to enter into the raffle baskets of your choice.

Add a donation for Voices Unlocked Foundation

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