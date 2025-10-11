An Afternoon to Unlock Joy

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About this event
One Child Ticket for Meet & Greet & Picture with Santa
Family Pass for Meet & Greet & Picture with Santa
Includes Family Pass Meet & Greet, Picture with Santa & 10 Raffle Tickets
Name on Signage, Social Shoutout, & Picture with Santa, 10 Raffle Tickets
Logo on event banner, social shoutout, Family Pass Meet & Greet, Picture with Santa, 10 Raffle Tickets
Logo Placement, Promotional Company Flyer on Lorenzo's Pizzeria Boxes, Social Media Shoutout, Family Pass Meet & Greet and Picture with Santa, 10 Raffle Tickets
Upon check-in, you will be given 5 Raffle tickets to enter into the raffle baskets of your choice.
Upon check-in, you will be given 10 Raffle tickets to enter into the raffle baskets of your choice.
Upon check-in, you will be given 20 raffle tickets to enter into the raffle baskets of your choice.
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