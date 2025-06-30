San Diego County Dental Foundation

San Diego County Dental Foundation

2025 An Aloha Affair: Sponsorships & Tickets (edited)

TO BE ANNOUNCED

OHANA SPONSOR
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

3 Tables of 10 guests each & VIP package for all guests

Participation in event program presentation

Co-branding opportunities & Listed in all digital and print media releases

Recognition & Logo on Social Media

Logo on Foundation & Event Website

Additional opportunities available upon request

ALOHA SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

2 Tables of 10 guests each & VIP package for all guests

Verbal Recognition at the Event

Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event

Listed in all digital and print media releases

Recognition & Logo on Social Media

Logo on Foundation & Event Website

MAUI SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Tables of 10 guests & VIP package for all guests

Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event

Listed in all digital and print media releases

Recognition & Logo on Social Media

Logo on Foundation & Event Website

O'AHU SPONSOR
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four VIP tickets to Event

Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event

Listed in all digital and print media releases

Recognition & Logo on Social Media

Logo on Foundation & Event Website

KAUA'I SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two VIP tickets to the Event

Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event

Listed in all digital and print media releases

Recognition & Logo on Social Media

Logo on Foundation & Event Website

LĀNA’I SPONSOR
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets to the Event

Logo on A/V Displays & Event Banner at the Event

Recognition & Logo on Event Website & Social Media

HIBISCUS SPONSOR
$750

Logo on A/V Displays & Event Banner at the Event

Recognition & Logo on Event Website & Social Media

AUDIO/VISUAL SPONSOR
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Exclusive, continuous slideshow recognition,

Program & Website recognition, 6 VIP tickets

TIKI SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Branded tiki mugs and logo on VIP merchandise

Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

STEP & REPEAT SPONSOR
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo on photo backdrop at entrance (Step & Repeat)

Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

COCKTAIL SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Branded cocktail napkins & bar signage

Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

HAWAIIAN LEIS SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Orchid & Kokui leis for attendees, Signage & Branding

Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

WINE SERVICE SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tabletop Recognition with Signage & Branding

Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Emcee Recognition, Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

BOTANICALS & CENTERPIECES SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tabletop recognition, Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

PHOTOGRAPHY SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets

VIP Table Sponsor
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Table Sponsorship includes a table of 10, prominent table location with signage, recognition during the event and prominent logo placement in printed program, a hosted drink and a surprise gift for each guest.


Table Guest Names will be collected later.

Table Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table Sponsorship includes a table of 10 with signage, recognition during the event and logo in printed program.


Table Guest Names will be collected later.

VIP Admission
$395

Grants VIP entry with access to exclusive areas and "VIP Package," which includes one (1) souvenir Tiki mug, one (1) Signature Cocktail, and one (1) VIP lei.

General Admission
$275

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

