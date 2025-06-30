2025 An Aloha Affair: Sponsorships & Tickets (edited)

Hosted by
About this event
3 Tables of 10 guests each & VIP package for all guests
Participation in event program presentation
Co-branding opportunities & Listed in all digital and print media releases
Recognition & Logo on Social Media
Logo on Foundation & Event Website
Additional opportunities available upon request
2 Tables of 10 guests each & VIP package for all guests
Verbal Recognition at the Event
Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event
Listed in all digital and print media releases
1 Tables of 10 guests & VIP package for all guests
Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event
Listed in all digital and print media releases
Four VIP tickets to Event
Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event
Listed in all digital and print media releases
Two VIP tickets to the Event
Logo on A/V Displays at Event & Logo on Banner at the Event
Listed in all digital and print media releases
Two tickets to the Event
Logo on A/V Displays & Event Banner at the Event
Recognition & Logo on Event Website & Social Media
Logo on A/V Displays & Event Banner at the Event
Recognition & Logo on Event Website & Social Media
Exclusive, continuous slideshow recognition,
Program & Website recognition, 6 VIP tickets
Branded tiki mugs and logo on VIP merchandise
Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
Logo on photo backdrop at entrance (Step & Repeat)
Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
Branded cocktail napkins & bar signage
Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
Orchid & Kokui leis for attendees, Signage & Branding
Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
Tabletop Recognition with Signage & Branding
Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
Emcee Recognition, Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
Tabletop recognition, Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
Program & Website recognition, 2 VIP tickets
VIP Table Sponsorship includes a table of 10, prominent table location with signage, recognition during the event and prominent logo placement in printed program, a hosted drink and a surprise gift for each guest.
Table Guest Names will be collected later.
Table Sponsorship includes a table of 10 with signage, recognition during the event and logo in printed program.
Table Guest Names will be collected later.
Grants VIP entry with access to exclusive areas and "VIP Package," which includes one (1) souvenir Tiki mug, one (1) Signature Cocktail, and one (1) VIP lei.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
