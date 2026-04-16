Fishkill Historical Society

Hosted by

Fishkill Historical Society

About this event

An American Tapestry: Performance by the Putnam Chorale

1153 Main St

Fishkill, NY 12524, USA

Tickets for members and Senior Citizens
$12

If you aren't a Fishkill Historical Society member yet and want to explore annual membership options to buy your tickets at the member price, please see our membership options below.

Non-Members
$15

If you aren't a Fishkill Historical Society member yet and want to explore annual membership options, please see them below.

A year's "basic" membership to FHS for one person.
$20

Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!

A year's "basic" membership to FHS for one family.
$25

Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!

A year's membership to FHS for one senior citizen or student
$10

Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!

A year's membership to FHS as a "contributing member".
$35

Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!

A year's membership to FHS as a "sponsoring member".
$50

Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!

A year's membership to FHS as a "sustaining member".
$100

Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!

A one-time membership to FHS for a "lifetime member".
$500

Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!

Add a donation for Fishkill Historical Society

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