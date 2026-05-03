An Arabian Night Of Sisterhood: Raising Funds for War Refugee Trauma Treatment

Unlock the full magic of the evening with the ✨ All-Access Pass ✨ to An Arabian Night of Sisterhood 2026 🌙💫

This is your golden ticket to experience every enchanting moment of the night—no limits, just pure indulgence and connection 💃

🌸 Your All-Access Experience Includes:

💃 Entry to the full gala and dance floor under the stars

🎤 Front-row access to all live performances—poetry, spoken word, and more

🎨 Unlimited exploration of the curated Arab Art Gallery

🍽️ Full access to the Levantine Dinner Buffet —come back for seconds (and thirds 😉)

🍰 Endless treats from the Middle Eastern Dessert Buffet —because one plate is never enough

🎁 Exclusive giveaways throughout the night—because surprises make everything better

🎟️ Entry into exciting raffles with beautiful, thoughtfully curated prizes

📸 Insta-worthy photo moments in a breathtaking Arabian-inspired setting

💖 More Than a Ticket—It’s Impact

Every All-Access Pass funds 5 trauma treatment sessions for zakat-eligible war refugees. Your night of joy becomes someone else’s path to healing.

✔️ Zakat-eligible

✔️ Tax-deductible

✔️ A powerful way to give back to the homeland that raised you

✨ Come for the magic. Stay for the sisterhood. Leave knowing you made a difference.