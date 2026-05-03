Bismillah Institute Inc

Hosted by

Bismillah Institute Inc

About this event

An Arabian Night Of Sisterhood: Raising Funds for War Refugee Trauma Treatment

29 W Garden Ave

Winter Garden, FL 34787, USA

General Admission
$100

Unlock the full magic of the evening with the ✨ All-Access Pass ✨ to An Arabian Night of Sisterhood 2026 🌙💫

This is your golden ticket to experience every enchanting moment of the night—no limits, just pure indulgence and connection 💃

🌸 Your All-Access Experience Includes:

  • 💃 Entry to the full gala and dance floor under the stars
  • 🎤 Front-row access to all live performances—poetry, spoken word, and more
  • 🎨 Unlimited exploration of the curated Arab Art Gallery
  • 🍽️ Full access to the Levantine Dinner Buffet—come back for seconds (and thirds 😉)
  • 🍰 Endless treats from the Middle Eastern Dessert Buffet—because one plate is never enough
  • 🎁 Exclusive giveaways throughout the night—because surprises make everything better
  • 🎟️ Entry into exciting raffles with beautiful, thoughtfully curated prizes
  • 📸 Insta-worthy photo moments in a breathtaking Arabian-inspired setting

💖 More Than a Ticket—It’s Impact
Every All-Access Pass funds 5 trauma treatment sessions for zakat-eligible war refugees. Your night of joy becomes someone else’s path to healing.

✔️ Zakat-eligible
✔️ Tax-deductible
✔️ A powerful way to give back to the homeland that raised you

✨ Come for the magic. Stay for the sisterhood. Leave knowing you made a difference.

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