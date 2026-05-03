An Arabian Night Of Sisterhood: Raising Funds for War Refugee Trauma Treatment

Unlock the full magic of the evening with the ✨ All-Access Pass ✨ to An Arabian Night of Sisterhood 2026 🌙💫
This is your golden ticket to experience every enchanting moment of the night—no limits, just pure indulgence and connection 💃
🌸 Your All-Access Experience Includes:
- 💃 Entry to the full gala and dance floor under the stars
- 🎤 Front-row access to all live performances—poetry, spoken word, and more
- 🎨 Unlimited exploration of the curated Arab Art Gallery
- 🍽️ Full access to the Levantine Dinner Buffet—come back for seconds (and thirds 😉)
- 🍰 Endless treats from the Middle Eastern Dessert Buffet—because one plate is never enough
- 🎁 Exclusive giveaways throughout the night—because surprises make everything better
- 🎟️ Entry into exciting raffles with beautiful, thoughtfully curated prizes
- 📸 Insta-worthy photo moments in a breathtaking Arabian-inspired setting
💖 More Than a Ticket—It’s Impact
Every All-Access Pass funds 5 trauma treatment sessions for zakat-eligible war refugees. Your night of joy becomes someone else’s path to healing.
✔️ Zakat-eligible
✔️ Tax-deductible
✔️ A powerful way to give back to the homeland that raised you
✨ Come for the magic. Stay for the sisterhood. Leave knowing you made a difference.
Unlock the full magic of the evening with the ✨ All-Access Pass ✨ to An Arabian Night of Sisterhood 2026 🌙💫
This is your golden ticket to experience every enchanting moment of the night—no limits, just pure indulgence and connection 💃
🌸 Your All-Access Experience Includes:
- 💃 Entry to the full gala and dance floor under the stars
- 🎤 Front-row access to all live performances—poetry, spoken word, and more
- 🎨 Unlimited exploration of the curated Arab Art Gallery
- 🍽️ Full access to the Levantine Dinner Buffet—come back for seconds (and thirds 😉)
- 🍰 Endless treats from the Middle Eastern Dessert Buffet—because one plate is never enough
- 🎁 Exclusive giveaways throughout the night—because surprises make everything better
- 🎟️ Entry into exciting raffles with beautiful, thoughtfully curated prizes
- 📸 Insta-worthy photo moments in a breathtaking Arabian-inspired setting
💖 More Than a Ticket—It’s Impact
Every All-Access Pass funds 5 trauma treatment sessions for zakat-eligible war refugees. Your night of joy becomes someone else’s path to healing.
✔️ Zakat-eligible
✔️ Tax-deductible
✔️ A powerful way to give back to the homeland that raised you
✨ Come for the magic. Stay for the sisterhood. Leave knowing you made a difference.