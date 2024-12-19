An Autastic Dream Rental

Rental Details • Rental Fee: $75 per hour Packages Available: • Basic Package: $100 for up to 12 kids, includes decorations • Food Package: $200, includes basic package features plus 2 large pizzas and juice from Farmville Pizza Terms and Conditions Indemnity: The renter agrees to indemnify and hold An Autastic Sensory Resource and Activity Center harmless from any liabilities, costs, or damages incurred during the rental period. Equipment Responsibility: The renter is responsible for the care and return of all equipment. Any damaged or missing items must be replaced at the renter’s expense. Cleanliness: The facility must be left clean and orderly. Please ensure all trash is disposed of and furniture is returned to its original position. Decorations and Cake: You are welcome to bring your own cake and decorations if you wish. Contact Information For any questions or additional information, please contact Ashanti Williams at 252.558.3321. Agreement Signature By signing below, you agree to the terms and conditions outlined in this agreement. Thank you for choosing An Autastic Sensory Resource and Activity Center for your event!

Rental Details • Rental Fee: $75 per hour Packages Available: • Basic Package: $100 for up to 12 kids, includes decorations • Food Package: $200, includes basic package features plus 2 large pizzas and juice from Farmville Pizza Terms and Conditions Indemnity: The renter agrees to indemnify and hold An Autastic Sensory Resource and Activity Center harmless from any liabilities, costs, or damages incurred during the rental period. Equipment Responsibility: The renter is responsible for the care and return of all equipment. Any damaged or missing items must be replaced at the renter’s expense. Cleanliness: The facility must be left clean and orderly. Please ensure all trash is disposed of and furniture is returned to its original position. Decorations and Cake: You are welcome to bring your own cake and decorations if you wish. Contact Information For any questions or additional information, please contact Ashanti Williams at 252.558.3321. Agreement Signature By signing below, you agree to the terms and conditions outlined in this agreement. Thank you for choosing An Autastic Sensory Resource and Activity Center for your event!

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