An Elevated Gala Sponsor

- VIP table for 6 guests
- Full-page ad in printed program
- Logo on event banner, signage, and table tent cards
- Logo on website as Official Gala Sponsor
- On-stage recognition during the program
- 3 social-media spotlights
- Logo & sponsor level displayed on multiple event signs
- VIP gift for each guest
- VIP table for 6 guests
- Full-page ad in printed program
- Logo on event banner, signage, and table tent cards
- Logo on website as Official Gala Sponsor
- On-stage recognition during the program
- 3 social-media spotlights
- Logo & sponsor level displayed on multiple event signs
- VIP gift for each guest
Champion Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
- 3 VIP tickets to the Gala
- Half-page ad in printed program
- Logo on event signage
- Logo on website as Official Gala Sponsor
- On-stage recognition during the program
- 2 social-media spotlights
- VIP gift for each guest
- 3 VIP tickets to the Gala
- Half-page ad in printed program
- Logo on event signage
- Logo on website as Official Gala Sponsor
- On-stage recognition during the program
- 2 social-media spotlights
- VIP gift for each guest
Advocacy Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 tickets to the Gala
- Quarter-page ad in printed program
- Name or logo listed on website as Official Gala Sponsor
- On-stage recognition during the program
2 tickets to the Gala
- Quarter-page ad in printed program
- Name or logo listed on website as Official Gala Sponsor
- On-stage recognition during the program
Community Sponsor
$100
- 1 ticket to the Gala
- Name listed in printed program’s “Community Supporters” section
- 1 ticket to the Gala
- Name listed in printed program’s “Community Supporters” section
In-Kind Donation
Free
In-kind sponsors donating goods, services, or venue support will receive the value of their contribution which are within each tier description!
In-kind sponsors donating goods, services, or venue support will receive the value of their contribution which are within each tier description!
Add a donation for Elevated Voices
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!