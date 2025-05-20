An Elevated Gala Sponsor

Visionary Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- VIP table for 6 guests - Full-page ad in printed program - Logo on event banner, signage, and table tent cards - Logo on website as Official Gala Sponsor - On-stage recognition during the program - 3 social-media spotlights - Logo & sponsor level displayed on multiple event signs - VIP gift for each guest
Champion Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
- 3 VIP tickets to the Gala - Half-page ad in printed program - Logo on event signage - Logo on website as Official Gala Sponsor - On-stage recognition during the program - 2 social-media spotlights - VIP gift for each guest
Advocacy Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 tickets to the Gala - Quarter-page ad in printed program - Name or logo listed on website as Official Gala Sponsor - On-stage recognition during the program
Community Sponsor
$100
- 1 ticket to the Gala - Name listed in printed program’s “Community Supporters” section
In-Kind Donation
Free
In-kind sponsors donating goods, services, or venue support will receive the value of their contribution which are within each tier description!
