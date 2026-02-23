Hosted by

BCAA Booster club

About this event

An Emerald Evening, BCYB Scholarship Fundraiser

102 Cypress St

Abilene, TX 79601, USA

General Admission
$18

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 guests
Priority seating for ballet excerpts
• Business name displayed on your table
• Logo featured on the event TV slideshow
• Recognition in the Spring Ballet program and on social media


BCYB Community Partner
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table Sponsor Package for An Emerald Evening
2 tickets to the Spring Ballet – The Wizard of Oz
• Business highlighted at both events
• Logo displayed on the BCYB sponsor banner at the recital and in the studio


BCYB Premier Community Partner
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table Sponsor Package for An Emerald Evening
4 tickets to the Spring Ballet – The Wizard of Oz
• Business highlighted at both events
• Logo displayed on the BCYB sponsor banner at the recital and in the studio

• Separate Logo Banner advertising your business hanging year-round in the studio.
• Supports year-long scholarships for two BCYB dancers

Add a donation for BCAA Booster club

$

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