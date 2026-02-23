An Emerald Evening, BCYB Scholarship Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 10 guests
• Priority seating for ballet excerpts
• Business name displayed on your table
• Logo featured on the event TV slideshow
• Recognition in the Spring Ballet program and on social media
Table Sponsor Package for An Emerald Evening
2 tickets to the Spring Ballet – The Wizard of Oz
• Business highlighted at both events
• Logo displayed on the BCYB sponsor banner at the recital and in the studio
Table Sponsor Package for An Emerald Evening
4 tickets to the Spring Ballet – The Wizard of Oz
• Business highlighted at both events
• Logo displayed on the BCYB sponsor banner at the recital and in the studio
• Separate Logo Banner advertising your business hanging year-round in the studio.
• Supports year-long scholarships for two BCYB dancers
$
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