An Endless Summer ‍✈️ Standee Auction

Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Caleb Farspace Fleet Uniform
$50
Starting bid
Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Caleb Workout Casual
$50
Starting bid
Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Caleb Original Casual Fit
$50
Starting bid
Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Professionally printed on corrugated board. Fold lines have been spot treated by the Protagonist Romances team to reduce visibility. All standees are 6ft tall and available to fold with detachable stands. Starting Price begins at the original cost of production.
Colonel Acrylic Standee
$15
Starting bid
Donated acrylic standee of Caleb in colonel fit.
Donated acrylic standee of Caleb in colonel fit.
X0-2 acrylic standee
$15
Starting bid
Donated acrylic standee of Caleb in XO2 fit.
Donated acrylic standee of Caleb in XO2 fit.
Caleb backdrop
$45
Starting bid
Backdrop, no stand.
Backdrop, no stand.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!