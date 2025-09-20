Living Theater

Hosted by

Living Theater

About this event

Add a donation for Living Theater

$

Sales closed

An Enemy of the People

907 El Centro St

Ojai, CA 93023, USA

VIP Admission
$45

PRIORITY ENTRY, RESERVED SEATING & ONE COMPLIMENTARY BEVERAGE. (This ticketing platform absorbs all credit card fees for us as a non-profit, and will prompt you during checkout for a tip to cover their cost. You are at liberty to customize this amount as well as select "other" and enter any amount at your discretion, even $0.)

General Admission
$35

ACCESS TO ALL AVAILABLE SEATS IN OUR INTIMATE THEATER SPACE. SEATING IS FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED. ARRIVE 15-20 MINUTES BEFORE PERFORMANCE TO SECURE YOUR IDEAL SEAT AND ENJOY THE THE PRE-SHOW ATMOSPHERE. (This ticketing platform absorbs all credit card fees for us as a non-profit, and will prompt you during checkout for a tip to cover their cost. You are at liberty to customize this amount as well as select "other" and enter any amount at your discretion, even $0.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!