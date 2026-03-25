Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

About this event

An Engagement with Bourbon and Death: The 4th Annual Murder Mystery Dinner

276 Cacapon Rd

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA

Ticket
$175

This ticket includes the full night of Murder Mystery fun, full dinner and two drink tickets.

Table
$1,500

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This tickets is for a table of ten, including the full night of Murder Mystery fun, full dinner and two drink tickets for each guest.

Parking Pass
$15

Pass required for onsite parking and will be checked at the gate.

Sponsorship
$2,500

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table for 10 (preferred placement); name listed in event program; social media thank-you; recognition from the stage; sponsor level favor bag for each guest at the table.

Add a donation for Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

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