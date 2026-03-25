An Engagement with Bourbon and Death: The 4th Annual Murder Mystery Dinner

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About this event
This ticket includes the full night of Murder Mystery fun, full dinner and two drink tickets.
8 left!
This tickets is for a table of ten, including the full night of Murder Mystery fun, full dinner and two drink tickets for each guest.
Pass required for onsite parking and will be checked at the gate.
8 left!
Reserved table for 10 (preferred placement); name listed in event program; social media thank-you; recognition from the stage; sponsor level favor bag for each guest at the table.
$
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