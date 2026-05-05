An Evening of Recognition & Gratitude with Believe in Students

About this event
Hosted seating for 8 alongside a student and Believe in Students ambassador. Includes premium recognition across all event marketing, on-stage acknowledgment, featured placement on event signage, and name and logo on the Believe in Students website and newsletter, with post-event recognition across social platforms.
Hosted seating for 6 alongside a student and Believe in Students ambassador. Includes recognition across event marketing and signage, with name and logo featured on the Believe in Students website and in the newsletter, plus post-event social recognition.
Includes 6 guest tickets, recognition on event signage, and name and logo featured on the Believe in Students website, along with post-event social recognition.
Includes 4 guest tickets, recognition on event signage, and name and logo featured on the Believe in Students website.
Reserve a package of 10 tickets for your organization and join a community committed to ensuring students have what they need to stay enrolled and reach the finish line. Includes recognition on the Believe in Students website.
Join us for an evening at Gather featuring a dynamic tasting experience, student stories, and opportunities to engage with the work supporting college students in Philadelphia.
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