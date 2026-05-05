Believe In Students Inc

Hosted by

Believe In Students Inc

About this event

An Evening of Recognition & Gratitude with Believe in Students

3025 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

Champion Sponsor
$15,000

Hosted seating for 8 alongside a student and Believe in Students ambassador. Includes premium recognition across all event marketing, on-stage acknowledgment, featured placement on event signage, and name and logo on the Believe in Students website and newsletter, with post-event recognition across social platforms.

Advocate Sponsor
$10,000

Hosted seating for 6 alongside a student and Believe in Students ambassador. Includes recognition across event marketing and signage, with name and logo featured on the Believe in Students website and in the newsletter, plus post-event social recognition.

Builder Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 6 guest tickets, recognition on event signage, and name and logo featured on the Believe in Students website, along with post-event social recognition.

Believer Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 4 guest tickets, recognition on event signage, and name and logo featured on the Believe in Students website.

Group Ticket Package (10 guests)
$750

Reserve a package of 10 tickets for your organization and join a community committed to ensuring students have what they need to stay enrolled and reach the finish line. Includes recognition on the Believe in Students website.

Individual Ticket
$75

Join us for an evening at Gather featuring a dynamic tasting experience, student stories, and opportunities to engage with the work supporting college students in Philadelphia.

Add a donation for Believe In Students Inc

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