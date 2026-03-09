An Evening for Education - Amie Academy Online Silent Auction

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Whether it’s a spontaneous country road trip or a city staycation, this gray, gender-neutral weekender is your new favorite travel companion. Designed with a timeless, minimalist aesthetic, it offers the perfect amount of space for a 2-night getaway without the bulk of traditional luggage.
Preparing for your next journey, supports a child on theirs.
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This Indian cotton skirt, falling just below the knee, is a vibrant fusion of traditional craftsmanship and effortless bohemian style, making it a standout addition to any wardrobe. Made in India, this eye-catching piece features a striking tri-color palette of lime green, sunset orange, and deep black, beautifully adorned with hand-block paisley motifs and shimmering sequins. Designed for both comfort and versatility, the "one size fits most" silhouette includes a flexible elastic and drawstring waist and falls at a flattering length, offering a graceful, billowy movement. By bidding on this lightweight, cotton treasure, you are doing more than acquiring a unique fashion statement, you are directly fueling our Scholarship Fund and providing life-changing education to children living in extreme poverty.
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The Vintage 1988 "Tennis Stars" Barbie & Ken Gift Set is a nostalgic collector’s gem that perfectly captures the sporty, vibrant energy of the late 80s. This authentic Mattel set features both Barbie and Ken in their original, color-coordinated tennis attire, complete with classic striped polos and athletic shorts, all presented in the iconic pink "Doubles, singles... they're the champs!" window box. By bidding on this never-removed-from-box (NRFB) treasure, you are doing more than adding a piece of toy history to your collection; you are serving as a champion for children in need. Every dollar from your winning bid directly fuels our Scholarship Fund, providing quality education and a pathway out of extreme poverty for students who need it most.
Starting bid
The Lisette L Montreal Size 8 Pull-On Pants offer the ultimate blend of sophisticated style and "Oprah-approved" comfort, making them a premier addition to any professional wardrobe. Renowned for their innovative Flaterie Fit™ technology, these classic black trousers feature a hidden mesh under-panel that smooths the silhouette without the need for bulky zippers or buttons. Expertly crafted in Canada from a high-quality, multi-way stretch fabric, they provide all-day comfort while maintaining a crisp, tailored look from morning to night. Carrying a unique piece of history, this specific pair was won at a conference featuring Oprah Winfrey and personally delivered to our AAF Board Member by Gayle King, Oprah's bestie, making your winning bid a truly special contribution. Your bid supports our Scholarship Fund, providing life-changing, quality education to children living in extreme poverty and offering them a path toward a brighter, more empowered future.
Starting bid
The Reebok Women’s Cincinnati Bengals Hooded Long-Sleeve Tee is the ultimate combination of team spirit and versatile comfort, making it a premier choice for any dedicated fan. This authentic piece features the iconic Bengals orange and is uniquely designed with a built-in hood and high-contrast team graphics running down the left sleeve for a bold, athletic look. Whether you’re shouting "Who Dey!" from the stands or from your living room, this vibrant orange Reebok shirt is the ultimate fan essential. Crafted with a lightweight, breathable fit in a size small, it is perfect for layering. By bidding on this brand-new, "new with tags" item, you are doing more than supporting your team; you are directly fueling our Scholarship Fund and providing life-changing, quality education to children living in extreme poverty.
Starting bid
By bidding on this New Balance Quilted Puffer Tote, you are doing more than just acquiring a stylish, high-quality accessory; you are directly investing in the future of a child. This versatile, two-tone "puffer" bag—featuring durable quilted construction and a spacious interior for the gym, office, or a visit to the park - serves as a powerful symbol of your commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty through education. Every dollar from your winning bid goes straight to our Scholarship Fund, providing life-changing, high-quality schooling to children in extreme need. With its iconic New Balance branding and multi-functional design, this tote is a beautiful reminder that your support is opening doors to a world of opportunity and hope.
Starting bid
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