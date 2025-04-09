An Evening HOPE 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket Value $150
Donated by Foundation of HOPE Chaplaincy
NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Keep It Simple Ultra Soft Blanket
NHL Pittsburgh Penguins 60"x70" Uplift Chenille Throw Blanket
MLB Pittsburgh Pirates Two Tone Adjustable Baseball Cap
NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Retro Wave Pint Glass
NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Simple Modern Stainless Steel Classic Tumbler
NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day At The Zoo 500 piece Puzzle
Value: $100
Donated by Hon. Cynthia A. Baldwin (ret.)
Add a versatile do-it-all piece to your kitchen and table. The MacKenzie-Childs Enamel Abundant Bowl handles serving in style. Its upturned edge is especially handy for presenting main courses that have a bit more sauce, like a heaping bowl of pasta.
Basket Value $100
Donated by Foundation of HOPE Administrative Team
$25 Starbucks Gift Card
Dual Sided Terry Kitchen Towel
Coffee Cup and Carrier Set
Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll K-Cups
Figural Mug Cafe Latte Jar Candle
Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Sunset Black Tea Sachets
Harney & Sons Vanilla Comoro Black Tea Sachets - Decaf
Starbucks Holiday Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee
Bodum Melior 8c 34oz Cold Brew & Iced Tea Maker
Basket Value $70
Donated by Foundation of HOPE Activities-Based Program
Jefferson Bourbon Gift Set with Angostura Bitters
Mezetta Maraschino Cherries
Rabbit Whiskey Ice Ball Maker
Oeno Bar Double Jigger
2 Telford Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Basket Value: $190
Donated by Foundation of HOPE Pre-Release Program
$50 Gift Card to Appelicious
3 Large Caramel Apples
Chocolate Covered Oreos
Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers
2 Large Turtles
4 Caramel Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Dozen Cookies from Bethel Bakery
Seasonal Novelties
Donated by Maurita Bryant
Large Stuffed Grinch Tree Hugger
The Grinch's Loyal & Loving Dog, Max
Grinch Duck for Your Jeep
Grinch Candy Dish filled with Peppermints
Grinch Mug containing Peppermint Tea, Ginger Peach Tea & Cloth Tea Bags
Italian Strawberry Filled Wafers
Grinch Mug with Sarris Chocolate Covered Pretzel Sticks
Grinch Coasters (2)
Lots of Peppermint Candy
Basket Value: $215
Donated by Foundation of HOPE Youth Diversion
(2) One Wick Candle Coconut Dream
Eucalyptus & Mint Shower Steamers
Sweater Weather Fine Fragrance Body Mist
Sweater Weather Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
Bedsure Throw Blanket
Plush Bath Robe
Face Mask Sheets
Basket Value $130
Donated By Coblin - Curated Travel
BagSmart Backpack
BagSmart Duffel Bag
BagSmart Cosmetic Bags (2)
Rechargeable Travel Mirror
Backlight Digital Luggage Scale
World Travel Adapter
Charging Cable
Valued at $280
Donated by Natasha Lightner
· Balanced 360 Sound - Hear your music come alive with kickin’ bass and crystal-clear mid-tones while experiencing room-filling 360° sound with no distortion.
· 15 Hours of Playback - Enjoy the freedom of true portability with this compact and powerful speaker that gives you up to 15 hours of continuous playback.
· IP55 Dust and Water Resistant
· Bass and Voice Enhancement - Enjoy music on the go without compromising audio quality.
· XBOOM 360 Lighting - Set your scene with just the right vibe with 3 modes and 9 mood lighting presets.
· Portable, Durable, Reliable - Take your music wherever you go without worrying about weather, dust and other elements—indoors or outdoors. This LG XBOOM features dust and water resistance to make sure there’s nothing to dampen the mood.
· Connect Your Way - Easily connect your device using Bluetooth to get the music pumping without wires. Or plug in, with the included 3.5mm auxiliary input, so you can throw on some tunes and get listening—no matter what device you’re using.
Basket Value: $705
Donated by Refreshed Aesthetics
SkinBetter Science: Cleansing Gel
Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment
AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream
Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum
Intensive AlphaRet Overnight Cream
SunBetter Advanced Mineral Protection SPF 75
