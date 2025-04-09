An Evening HOPE 2025 Silent Auction

Valued at $280

Donated by Natasha Lightner

· Balanced 360 Sound - Hear your music come alive with kickin’ bass and crystal-clear mid-tones while experiencing room-filling 360° sound with no distortion.

· 15 Hours of Playback - Enjoy the freedom of true portability with this compact and powerful speaker that gives you up to 15 hours of continuous playback.

· IP55 Dust and Water Resistant

· Bass and Voice Enhancement - Enjoy music on the go without compromising audio quality.

· XBOOM 360 Lighting - Set your scene with just the right vibe with 3 modes and 9 mood lighting presets.

· Portable, Durable, Reliable - Take your music wherever you go without worrying about weather, dust and other elements—indoors or outdoors. This LG XBOOM features dust and water resistance to make sure there’s nothing to dampen the mood.

· Connect Your Way - Easily connect your device using Bluetooth to get the music pumping without wires. Or plug in, with the included 3.5mm auxiliary input, so you can throw on some tunes and get listening—no matter what device you’re using.