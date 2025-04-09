An Evening HOPE 2025 Silent Auction

Yinz Love Pittsburgh Sports item
Yinz Love Pittsburgh Sports
$40

Basket Value $150

Donated by Foundation of HOPE Chaplaincy

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Keep It Simple Ultra Soft Blanket

NHL Pittsburgh Penguins 60"x70" Uplift Chenille Throw Blanket

MLB Pittsburgh Pirates Two Tone Adjustable Baseball Cap

NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Retro Wave Pint Glass

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Simple Modern Stainless Steel Classic Tumbler

NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day At The Zoo 500 piece Puzzle

MacKenzie-Childs Abundant Bowl item
MacKenzie-Childs Abundant Bowl
$30

Value: $100

Donated by Hon. Cynthia A. Baldwin (ret.)

Add a versatile do-it-all piece to your kitchen and table. The MacKenzie-Childs Enamel Abundant Bowl handles serving in style. Its upturned edge is especially handy for presenting main courses that have a bit more sauce, like a heaping bowl of pasta.

Time for Coffee & Tea item
Time for Coffee & Tea
$35

Basket Value $100

Donated by Foundation of HOPE Administrative Team

$25 Starbucks Gift Card

Dual Sided Terry Kitchen Towel

Coffee Cup and Carrier Set

Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll K-Cups

Figural Mug Cafe Latte Jar Candle

Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Sunset Black Tea Sachets

Harney & Sons Vanilla Comoro Black Tea Sachets - Decaf

Starbucks Holiday Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee

Bodum Melior 8c 34oz Cold Brew & Iced Tea Maker


Old Fashioned Essentials item
Old Fashioned Essentials
$30

Basket Value $70

Donated by Foundation of HOPE Activities-Based Program

Jefferson Bourbon Gift Set with Angostura Bitters

Mezetta Maraschino Cherries

Rabbit Whiskey Ice Ball Maker

Oeno Bar Double Jigger

2 Telford Double Old Fashioned Glasses

Treats of HOPE item
Treats of HOPE
$45

Basket Value: $190

Donated by Foundation of HOPE Pre-Release Program

$50 Gift Card to Appelicious

3 Large Caramel Apples

Chocolate Covered Oreos

Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers

2 Large Turtles

4 Caramel Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Dozen Cookies from Bethel Bakery

Seasonal Novelties


The Grinch Basket
$35

Donated by Maurita Bryant

Large Stuffed Grinch Tree Hugger

The Grinch's Loyal & Loving Dog, Max

Grinch Duck for Your Jeep

Grinch Candy Dish filled with Peppermints

Grinch Mug containing Peppermint Tea, Ginger Peach Tea & Cloth Tea Bags

Italian Strawberry Filled Wafers

Grinch Mug with Sarris Chocolate Covered Pretzel Sticks

Grinch Coasters (2)

Lots of Peppermint Candy

Take Time to Unwind item
Take Time to Unwind
$65

Basket Value: $215

Donated by Foundation of HOPE Youth Diversion

(2) One Wick Candle Coconut Dream

Eucalyptus & Mint Shower Steamers

Sweater Weather Fine Fragrance Body Mist

Sweater Weather Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Bedsure Throw Blanket

Plush Bath Robe

Face Mask Sheets


Travel Essentials item
Travel Essentials
$40

Basket Value $130

Donated By Coblin - Curated Travel

BagSmart Backpack

BagSmart Duffel Bag

BagSmart Cosmetic Bags (2)

Rechargeable Travel Mirror

Backlight Digital Luggage Scale

World Travel Adapter

Charging Cable

LG BOOM 360 RP4BE Omindirectional Portable Speaker
$80

Valued at $280

Donated by Natasha Lightner

·         Balanced 360 Sound - Hear your music come alive with kickin’ bass and crystal-clear mid-tones while experiencing room-filling 360° sound with no distortion.

·         15 Hours of Playback - Enjoy the freedom of true portability with this compact and powerful speaker that gives you up to 15 hours of continuous playback.

·         IP55 Dust and Water Resistant

·         Bass and Voice Enhancement - Enjoy music on the go without compromising audio quality.

·         XBOOM 360 Lighting - Set your scene with just the right vibe with 3 modes and 9 mood lighting presets.

·         Portable, Durable, Reliable - Take your music wherever you go without worrying about weather, dust and other elements—indoors or outdoors. This LG XBOOM features dust and water resistance to make sure there’s nothing to dampen the mood.

·         Connect Your Way - Easily connect your device using Bluetooth to get the music pumping without wires. Or plug in, with the included 3.5mm auxiliary input, so you can throw on some tunes and get listening—no matter what device you’re using.

Refreshed Aesthetics Collection by SkinBetter Science
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Basket Value: $705

Donated by Refreshed Aesthetics

SkinBetter Science: Cleansing Gel

Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment

AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream

Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum

Intensive AlphaRet Overnight Cream

SunBetter Advanced Mineral Protection SPF 75

