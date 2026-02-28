An Evening in an Enchanted Wood: The 2026 KVCS PTO Fundraiser Dinner & Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Bidding Paddle Only. A light-footed entry for those who bring their own sustenance or have already feasted.
Bidding Paddle along with catered dinner: Mystic Realms best Pasta Bake with Sausage, salad, dragons breath warmed bread, and a draught so refreshing it can raise the spirits of any tired wanderer.
Bidding Paddle along with catered vegetarian dinner: Mystic Realms best Pasta Bake with no beast flesh included to sate our Dryad's appetite. Banquet also includes salad, dragons breath warmed bread, and a draught so refreshing it can raise the spirits of any knackered nymph.
Bidding Paddle along with catered gluten free & vegetarian dinner: By decree of the Grain Alchemist, this feast has been purged of all Wayward Wheat.
Mystic Realms Gluten Free Pasta Bake with no beast flesh included. Banquet also includes salad, dragons breath warmed gluten free bread, and a draught so refreshing it can conjure the spirits of any Grain Alchemist.
Parents may venture deep into the forest while their Fauntlings are kept safe from spiders and trolls.
Whilst being supervised by our wisest sages, younglings will be treated to two Slices of Shire-Style Pizza & a Refreshing Draught.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!