An Evening in an Enchanted Wood: The 2026 KVCS PTO Fundraiser Dinner & Auction

Bidding Paddle along with catered gluten free & vegetarian dinner: By decree of the Grain Alchemist, this feast has been purged of all Wayward Wheat.





Mystic Realms Gluten Free Pasta Bake with no beast flesh included. Banquet also includes salad, dragons breath warmed gluten free bread, and a draught so refreshing it can conjure the spirits of any Grain Alchemist.