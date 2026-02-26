Refugia Marin

An Evening in Conversation with Kara Swisher - at The Lark Theater, Larkspur

549 Magnolia Ave

Larkspur, CA 94939, USA

General Admission
$250

Enjoy the main event with general seating.

The tax-deductible portion of each ticket is $230, as allowed by law.


If you require ADA seating, please let us know and we'll make arrangements for you.

VIP Meet & Greet
$1,000

VIP admission includes a special Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with Kara Swisher at 5:00 pm before the main event. Guests will enjoy complimentary cocktails and appetizers at a nearby location. VIP guests will also enjoy preferred reserved seating. We'll follow up with you with further details.

The tax-deductible portion of each ticket is $950, as allowed by law.

If you require ADA seating, please let us know and we'll make arrangements for you.

Hawk Donor: Conservation Champion
$5,000

Leading the way in protecting biodiversity and creating resilient landscapes, your support will help native habitat gardens take root across Marin. This donation does not include a ticket to the event.

As a thank-you, donor names will be recognized during the event on the theater screen and included on event materials, including the event flyer and the Refugia Marin website and newsletter. Anonymous donations are also accepted.

Hummingbird Donor: Habitat Guardian
$3,000

Protecting the ecosystems that wildlife depend on, your support will help native habitat gardens take root across Marin. This donation does not include a ticket to the event.

As a thank-you, donor names will be recognized during the event on the theater screen and included on event materials, including the event flyer and the Refugia Marin website and newsletter. Anonymous donations are also accepted.

Butterfly Donor: Garden Steward
$1,000

Nurturing the flourishing of native plants and wildlife, your support will help native habitat gardens take root across Marin. This donation does not include a ticket to the event.

As a thank-you, donor names will be recognized during the event on the theater screen and included on event materials, including the event flyer and the Refugia Marin website and newsletter. Anonymous donations are also accepted.

